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This holiday season, the Royal Ballet and Opera will present a programme of ballet and opera performances, live music, family activities, guided tours and more. Onstage offerings include The Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker and Stay Tuned, alongside The Royal Opera’s The Magic Flute and a new production of Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball). Visitors can also enjoy a Christmas tree installation in the Paul Hamlyn Hall, festive storytelling and craft workshops, and behind-the-scenes experiences at the Royal Opera House.

Taking centre stage in the Paul Hamlyn Hall, this year’s Christmas tree has been created in partnership with Official Beauty Partner and Christmas Partner, L’Oréal Paris. Inspired by the theme ‘Where Beauty Meets Performance’, the tree celebrates the worlds of beauty, ballet and opera, and features ten intricately crafted dioramas that showcase the artistry and craftsmanship behind the performing arts. The festive installation is free for all visitors to enjoy, with no ticket required.

Families can enjoy a programme of festive activities on 12 December, including Tinsel and Tales: Stories Around the Tree with storyteller Olivia Armstrong. Through enchanting folktales from around the world, children can discover the traditions and stories behind Christmas. Families can also get creative at Make and Believe: Crafts and Dressing Up, a festive workshop offering little ones the chance to make, play and explore. Both experiences are free, with advance booking required.

On 1 December, the Paul Hamlyn Hall will host a special free live music performance featuring a brass ensemble and Nicki Williamson, bringing festive sounds to the heart of the Royal Opera House. The performance is free to enjoy, with no booking required.

Visitors can discover the artistry and craftsmanship behind the Royal Opera House with a selection of guided tours and experiences. The Making of The Nutcracker Tour offers a rare glimpse into the world behind the festive ballet, while younger visitors can embark on the Children’s The Nutcracker Adventure Tour from December. Visitors can also step behind the curtain for a luxurious celebration of beauty and ballet with the L’Oréal Paris ‘You’re Worth It’ Beauty, Ballet and Behind the Scenes afternoon tea and tour.

Cicoria by Angela Hartnett welcomes the festive season with a festive set menu running from November to January, offering a seasonal dining experience in the heart of the Royal Opera House. Visitors can also head to Bar Cicoria, the rooftop bar overlooking Covent Garden Piazza, for drinks and cicchetti while taking in views across the bustling square. Cicoria welcomes bookings and walk-ins, while Bar Cicoria is walk-in only, no ticket required.

The Royal Ballet and Opera Shop offers a festive collection of gifts, decorations and keepsakes, with something for everyone this Christmas. From Nutcracker-inspired decorations and Christmas cards to an exclusive Royal Ballet and Opera Christmas jumper, children’s gifts and accessories, the collection offers a range of thoughtful presents for ballet and opera lovers of all ages. Visitors can browse the Christmas collection online or in-store. For further inspiration, explore the 2026 Christmas Gift Guide.

The Royal Ballet

The Nutcracker | Main Stage

3 December 2026 - 13 January 2027

Audio Described performance and Touch Tour: 16 and 19 December 2026

Captioned performance: 8 December and 19 December 2026

Peter Wright's classic production of The Nutcracker has been delighting audiences of all ages since its first performance by The Royal Ballet in 1984. This December, the festive family favourite returns to the Main Stage, brought to life by a magnificent cast, Julia Trevelyan Oman’s grand period designs and the wondrous swell of Tchaikovsky’s orchestral score. With musical highlights including the instantly recognisable ‘Waltz of the Flowers’, the ‘Dance of the Mirlitons’ and the ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’, this sparkling fairy tale is a treat for the whole family.

The Nutcracker | In Cinemas

In cinemas from Tuesday 1 December 2026

This December, The Royal Ballet’s classic production of The Nutcracker returns to cinemas, offering audiences around the world the chance to experience Peter Wright’s timeless ballet on the big screen. Principal dancers Mayara Magri and Reece Clarke star as The Sugar Plum Fairy and The Prince. Joining them are Marianna Tsembenhoi as Clara, James Hay as the mysterious magician Herr Drosselmeyer and Taisuke Nakao as the enchanted Nutcracker.

Originally recorded at the Royal Opera House on Wednesday 10 December 2025, the broadcast captures all the wonder and magic of a live performance. The Nutcracker is in cinemas from Tuesday 1 December 2026, with encore screenings to follow at selected cinemas.

Stay Tuned | Linbury Theatre

11 December - 19 December 2026

Danish company Kammerballetten make their Linbury Theatre debut this winter with Stay Tuned, a collection of chamber ballets by the acclaimed contemporary choreographic duo Sol León and Paul Lightfoot. Known for their uniquely characteristic movement language, León and Lightfoot have creations in many companies worldwide, including Salle de danse for The Royal Ballet in 2026. In the intimate space of the Linbury Theatre, audiences can immerse themselves in pure movement and music which come together in a poetic performance of artistry and contemplation.

The Royal Opera

New Production: Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball) | Main Stage

30 November - 18 December 2026

Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball) invites you to a twisting world of political and personal tension, all culminating in one treacherous night on the dance floor. Director Philipp Stölzl makes his Royal Opera debut with a playfully surreal new production, featuring costumes by Antony McDonald. With ingenious sets, stunning costumes, and visually arresting action, they bring to life Verdi’s work which is loosely based on historical events.

Royal Opera Music Director Jakub Hrůša conducts Verdi’s richly layered score and an all-star cast featuring Charles Castronovo, Malin Byström, Aleksei Isaev, Katharina Konradi, Anita Rachvelishvili and Kseniia Nikolaieva.

The Magic Flute | Main Stage

13 December 2026 - 17 February 2027

Audio Described performance and Touch Tour: 30 December 2026

BSL performance: 17 December 2026

An enchanting musical quest for love and freedom, Mozart's The Magic Flute returns to the Royal Opera House's Main Stage. With a fantastical fairy-tale storyline, the Queen of the Night’s showstopping arias and majestic sets and costumes by John MacFarlane, David McVicar’s five-star production is the perfect festive experience for all the family.

Dalia Stasevska, making her Royal Opera debut, Julia Jones, Susanna Stranders and Richard Hetherington will conduct two stellar casts. Across the run, Elena Villalón, Marianna Hovanisyan and Sofia Fomina share the role of Pamina. Miles Mykkanen and David Fischer perform as Tamino, Mikhail Timoshenko and Konstantin Krimmel perform as Papageno and Adam Palka and Alexander Köpeczi share the role of Sarastro. Reaching the stratospheric heights of the Queen of the Night are Aleksandra Olczyk and Olga Pudova.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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