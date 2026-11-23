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After eight years of creating and producing its own immersive experiences at Pedley Street Station, Funicular Productions is moving The Murdér Express to a bigger permanent home at London Bridge. The experience will welcome guests to its new venue in February 2027.

Set across railway arches on Crucifix Lane, a short walk from London Bridge station, the new venue increases the train's capacity from 48 to 60 seats and introduces Tilly's Music Hall, a dedicated cocktail bar and live entertainment space. Guests can start and end their evening with cocktails and live performances before boarding the train for dinner and the show.

The first production at the new venue will be The Murdér Express: Journey Into the Shadows, a new prequel set in the 1920s. Returning favourites Tilly and Frank join guests aboard a railway carriage bound for the fictional French seaside town of Murdér. Over a new five-course menu, diners meet the suspects, pick up clues and try to solve the murder as the story unfolds around their tables.

The Murdér Express will depart Pedley Street Station for the final time on 3 January 2027, bringing an end to an eight-year chapter at its original home. Guests who have yet to experience the original venue are invited to book their journey this Christmas and enjoy the experience before the station closes its doors and The Murdér Express begins its next chapter at London Bridge. The Murdér Express: Journey Into The Shadows tickets are on sale now, with standard tickets from £99.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 11% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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