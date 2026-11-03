THE CRIMES OF PETE Comedy About Banned Writers to Open at Riverside Studios in London

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The Crimes of Pete is a fast-paced comedy following three banned novelists in a dystopian regime. Failed author Pete Miller is sent away - not for speaking truth to power - because the Great Leader thinks he's sh*t). He spends his final days in a cell with two rival authors - literary titan Norman Black, and critical darling Natasha Lichfield - trying to make an escape, but become distracted by petty squabbling and competitive career rivalries. It's a black comedy in the vein of Death of Stalin - about censorship, authoritarianism, and artistic egos. Performances will run 4th - 9th January 2027 at Riverside Studios Studio 3.

This is Hughie Shepherd-Cross's seventh play aged 28, having previously written Fringe hits Gang Bang, Out to Lunch, and Ringer and comes fresh from a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Away from the stage, he works as a screenwriter, having recently written on the Richard E Grant, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Celia Imrie film Merry Christmas, Aubrey Flint, and won the CHAFF Comedy Short Story Prize.

He teams up with star of BBC hit Things You Should Have Done, Omar Ibrahim, director El Blackwood - director of Tending; actor and writer of fringe hit Florence Honor Santa Barnes; and long-time collaborator Freddie Cohen (who starred in The Bang Gang).

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