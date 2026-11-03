THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES and THE HOUSEMAID to Play Milton Keynes Theatre in 2027 and 2028

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MISCHIEF, the multi-award-winning team behind the global phenomenon The Play That Goes Wrong, has announced full dates for its first ever UK tour of THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES. Winner of the 2026 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES follows two sold-out West End seasons as it heads out on a major national tour, showing at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 24 – Sat 28 Aug 2027.

THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES first opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End in April 2025, playing a limited season through to September, before returning for an eight-week run at the Adelphi Theatre from 1 August to 26 September 2026.

When a rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies descend on London's Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Enter a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for an exciting spy movie role, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, in a mission that spirals hilariously out of control. This hilarious 1960s spy escapade is packed with bungled missions, tangled identities and catastrophic miscommunication.

MISCHIEF's THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES is written by original MISCHIEF members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo. Set Design is by David Farley, Costume Design by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town and Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes, Casting by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane for Jenkins McShane Casting CDG. The Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer. Presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers. Casting to be announced.

Henry Lewis says 'We are so excited for THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES to head out on tour and entertain audiences up and down the UK. We're always looking to add new venues, so if you have a large front room please do get in touch.'

With over 12 years of bringing laughter to audiences around the world, MISCHIEF shows no signs of slowing down. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit, The Play That Goes Wrong is currently celebrating its 12th year at London's Duchess Theatre, making it the 4th longest running play and the 20th longest running show in West End history! Meanwhile, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong has returned on tour and will be back in the West End this Christmas, following last year's sell-out success. The UK tour visits 12 cities with a six-week London season at the Wyndham's Theatre. The production also makes its North American premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (12 Dec 2026 to 10 January 2027), reuniting the original cast.

Tickets are available on ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes

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