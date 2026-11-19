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The Choir Of Man has extended its London season. This announcement comes alongside a collaboration with award-winning community singing organisation the Buskerteers Choir.

Following its return to the capital this Christmas, The Choir Of Man will now extend its run at The Arts at Marble Arch, powered by TodayTix, until Sunday 7 March 2027, giving audiences three more weeks to experience the worldwide hit.

The production will also celebrate its London press night on Wednesday 16 December with a collaboration involving 100 members of the Buskerteers Choir. As audiences arrive, Buskerteers members will fill the square outside the theatre with Christmas carols before taking their seats among the audience.

The collaboration builds on a special relationship forged during The Choir Of Man's recent UK & Ireland Tour, during which almost 1,000 Buskerteers Choir members took part in the production, singing Sia's Chandelier at the end of each night's performance in a shared celebration of music, friendship and the collective joy of singing.

The Buskerteers Choir is an award-winning community singing organisation on a mission to raise £1 million for charity through singing, busking and fundraising events. Six years into its journey, the organisation has already raised an impressive £217,169.46 for good causes. With 42 community choirs across England and Wales and almost 2,000 members, Buskerteers welcomes singers of all abilities to learn popular contemporary songs in three-part harmony in weekly rehearsals led by trained musicians.

For Buskerteers members, the opportunity to perform with The Choir Of Man on tour has been an unforgettable experience.

Clare Hall said: “It was one of the most joyful experiences of my life ... The audience reaction when we sang was completely overwhelming. Hadn't expected standing ovations. So uplifting.”

Linda Walton added: “It was an absolutely brilliant experience. I loved every minute! Thank you so much Choir of Man for letting us perform with you.”

It's been a remarkable fifth year for CHOIR OF MAN, by the time The Jungle arrives in Marble Arch, they will have travelled 5,544 miles across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, welcomed around 160,000 audience members and handed out an astonishing 6,048 free pints of beer. Along the way, the cast will have performed Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer 252 times and sung the equivalent of 252,000 miles of The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) – enough to get them all the way to the Moon!

The West End cast currently features many of the touring cast: Gustav Melbardis as 'Maestro' (The Choir Of Man, NCL; Rent), Oluwalonimi (Nimi) Owoyemi as 'Poet' (The Second Woman, Young Vic; The Wind in the Willows, Shakespeare North Playhouse), Levi Tyrell Johnson as 'Hard Man' (The Choir Of Man, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland Tour), Ben Mabberley as 'Joker' (Calamity Jane, UK Tour; Blood Brothers, UK Tour), Rob Godfrey as 'Beast' (The Choir Of Man, West End and US Tour), Adam Hilton as 'Handyman' (The Choir Of Man, West End and international productions; Noiseboys, Edinburgh Fringe and Norwegian Prima), Joshua Lloyd as 'Barman' (Chicago and The Lion King, UK & Ireland Tours), Sam Walter as 'Romantic' (The Choir Of Man, West End; Kinky Boots, NCL) and Aaron Pottenger as 'Bore' (The Choir Of Man, NCL; Ragtime).

Completing the company as swings are Sam Ebenezer (The Choir Of Man, West End; The Mousetrap, West End), Jared Leathwood (The Choir Of Man, West End; Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), Niall Woodson (The Choir Of Man, West End; Frankie's Guys, UK Tour) and Lewis Dragisic (The Choir Of Man, West End; Twelfth Night, UK Tour). With new cast members to be announced for this extension.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director of The Choir Of Man, said: “What a year it's been for The Choir Of Man! Taking The Jungle on the road for the first time has been an extraordinary experience. We've visited places we've never played before, met some wonderful people and been reminded at every stop just how much the show resonates with audiences. “I'm absolutely delighted that this brilliant company is coming to London for Christmas, and even more thrilled that we'll now be able to keep the doors of The Jungle open for longer. There's something very special about this group of performers and the friendships they've forged on the road – with each other, Buskerteer choir members, and audiences. I can't wait to see them bring that spirit to our new home at the Arts at Marble Arch. The festive beers are on us!”

Set in on-stage pub The Jungle, The Choir Of Man is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists including Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns N' Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone – including free beer. It's feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment celebrating the power of music, friendship and finding your people.

The Choir Of Man's West End journey began at the Arts Theatre in October 2021. Across more than 1,000 performances, the show welcomed over 280,000 audience members and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, before concluding its most recent West End run in January 2026.

Since its creation, The Choir Of Man has become an international stage sensation, playing three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House alongside multiple sold-out tours across the US and Europe. The show’s first ever UK & Ireland Tour opened at New Wimbledon Theatre in March 2026 and will conclude at Edinburgh Festival Theatre just before the west End run in December, following visits to more than 30 towns and cities.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 17% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 28% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 14% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 10% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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