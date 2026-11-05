THE BREAKFAST CLUB and More Set For Sadler's Wells 2027 Season

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The Breakfast Club and Wuthering Heights are among stories getting stage adaptations at Sadler's Wells in 2027, as it launches new initiatives championing the best in homegrown UK dance.

The inaugural Five Dances programme incubating UK dance talent will take over Sadler's Wells East, presenting five new shows in one evening. Fresh takes on classic stories will include The Breakfast Club, Wuthering Heights and Play Without Words. Seven World Premieres and four UK Premieres will be performed across Sadler's Wells venues with work from fourteen different countries including England, France, Scotland, Australia, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Japan, Germany, South Africa, Belgium, Wales, Canada and Ireland.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said 'When we opened Sadler's Wells East 18 months ago, a key part of the vision was for it to become a London home for the best regional companies and this new season really does reflect that commitment. We are presenting work from Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester and beyond, as well as hosting the inaugural Five Dances programme which will showcase new work from choreographers based around the UK. Sadler's Wells' 2027 programme contains everything from ancient myths and fairytales to bold new visions of identity and technology. The work reimagines stories we know and love, including Phoenix Dance Theatre's new take on The Breakfast Club, Northern Ballet's beloved Wuthering Heights as well as Matthew Bourne's Play Without Words. The work also blends tradition with contemporary, with three fresh retellings of ballet classics - Cinderella, Carmen and Coppélia - and an enticing family offering. With dance styles ranging from classical ballet, contemporary, mime, Irish, Hip Hop, Kathak and even Wrestling, there is something for everyone across our venues in 2027.'

Britannia Morton, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said “We're delighted to report today that alongside our thriving performance schedule, which last year saw over half a million audience members enjoy a performance at one of our four venues, numbers for participation in our free programmes up and down the country have increased by a staggering 23%. More people than ever are joining us for community takeovers, classes, workshops and school sessions. Our local and national work ensures people of all ages have meaningful opportunities to dance, improving health and wellbeing, creativity and connection.”

Five Dances, a new eighteen-month development programme conceived by Associate Artistic Director Rob Jones to support five UK-based dance artists, will culminate in a building wide takeover Festival at Sadler's Wells East. The choreographers Simeon Campbell, Liam Francis, Chandenie Gobardhan, Malcolm Sutherland and Ray Young hail from London, Brighton, Stirling and Nottingham and audiences will be able to see five new shows in one sitting in and around the building; this new initiative is a direct response to the touring challenges artists face.

Associate Artist Hofesh Shechter works with National Youth Dance Company to present a reimagining of his work From England with Love, delving into the country's paradoxes with the fresh perspective of a new generation. This year, the cohort of dancers hail from 24 different towns and cities across England from Penrith to Exmouth.

Sadler's Wells East continues to fulfil its promise to be a London base for mid-scale regional companies from across the UK including Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre with their interpretation of the 1985 cult classic film The Breakfast Club. Two companies present retellings of famous sibling tales, balletLORENT from Newcastle offer a retelling of Hansel and Gretel for younger audiences whilst Welsh-Zimbabwean brothers Anthony and Kel Matsena return with their reimagining of Cain and Abel. Manchester-based Associate Artist Dan Daw's EXXY is a tender journey back to his roots in the working-class Australian outback, whilst Pagrav Dance Company from Milton Keynes presents the London premiere of Khoj, a collaboration with artist Hetain Patel exploring identity, migration and cultural hybridity.

At Sadler's Wells Theatre, top ballet companies from around the UK will perform across the season including Scottish Ballet with Coppélia by Jess & Morgs, the thrilling twist on the ballet classic in a Silicon Valley setting. Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Play Without Words returns for the 25th anniversary of the production. Northern Ballet also celebrates 25 years of Wuthering Heights, and presents a new take on the classic folklore of Robin Hood at Sadler's Wells East for younger audiences. English National Ballet performs Johan Inger's award-winning Carmen and presents a family version of Cinderella at the Peacock Theatre. Also at the Peacock Theatre, London Children's Ballet returns with Snow White featuring an all-child cast of dancers aged 9 to 16.

Breakin' Convention International Festival of Hip Hop Theatre returns hosted and curated by Jonzi D, with a takeover at Sadler's Wells Theatre including performances, live DJs, dance workshops, graffiti and emcees, with an opening evening that champions London's hip hop scene.

The Lilian Baylis Studio hosts three other engaging family offerings, Ichi Ni San returns with an immersive show using shadow puppetry whilst Xenia Aidonopoulou explores movement, imagination and the natural world with her new work which has been developed across the country. Joss Arnott Dance uses dance and immersive projections to celebrate imagination and play, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Internationally renowned contemporary choreographers present work across Sadler's Wells venues this season. At Sadler's Wells Theatre, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch returns with Palermo Palermo, part of Bausch's legendary World Cities series. Associate Artist Wayne McGregor's Deepstaria returns, utilising Vantablack Vision technology with score from LEXX to explore the void. Associate Artist Crystal Pite's company Kidd Pivot presents Assembly Hall, the Olivier Award-winning production which tells the story of a group of medieval re-enactors, and Alexander Ekman's Hammer performed by GöteborgsOperans Danskompani explores themes of identity and belonging. In the Lilian Baylis Studio Associate Artist Alesandra Seutin reflects on her experience of being of both white European and Black Southern African heritage, whilst Boris Charmatz offers a solo of silence, an extended moment of reflection in an uncertain world. At Sadler's Wells East Ewa Dziarnowska's work, presented as part of LIFT, is a three-hour durational piece that explores attraction, closeness and the beauty of the bare body.

At the Peacock Theatre, Mythos: Ragnarök receives its West End debut, the cult hit fuses storytelling, comedy and high-octane stage combat. Acclaimed Irish theatre company THISISPOPBABY returns with WAKE, set at an all-night Irish wake honouring and subverting tradition. Two-time Olivier Award-nominated Italian artist Arturo Brachetti brings SOLO to the Peacock Theatre for its London debut, bringing more than 50 iconic characters to life through quick changes. From the producers of previous Peacock Theatre hits The Merchants of Bollywood and Taj Express, the brand-new show Bad Boys of Bollywood pays tribute to Bollywood stars.

Tickets go on sale to Sadler's Wells Patrons on Monday 9 November at 10 am, to Rehearsal Members on Wednesday 11 November at 10 am, Members on Friday 13 November at 10 am and to the general public on Monday 16 November 2026 at 10 am.

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