My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Stefan Dennis and George Rainsford Will Lead THE KING'S SPEECH at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
Rosanna Miles, Lucy Bromilow, Tim Hudson, Ian Kirkby and Mark Hammersley join the cast of THE KING'S SPEECH.
Neighbours star Stefan Dennis and Casualty actor George Rainsford will bring the drama The King's Speech to the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 January 2027, as part of a major UK tour.
A country on the precipice of another terrible war. An abdicated king. A constitutional crisis. And the only man who can provide hope for a nervous British public is Bertie– a man who is shy, unprepared for monarchy and worst of all, has a debilitating speech impediment.
Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush, The King's Speech tells the remarkable true story of King George VI and his extraordinary journey to find his voice at a time when his country needs him most.
With the future of the monarchy, and Britain itself, on the line, an historic radio address looms over a man who can barely stammer through full sentences. Desperate to overcome his difficulties, Bertie and his family turn to Lionel Logue, an unconventional Australian speech therapist whose unorthodox methods challenge royal protocol.
Starring Stefan Dennis (Neighbours) as Lionel Logue and George Rainsford (Casualty, Dear England) as Bertie, King George VI, this gripping production explores the unlikely friendship that develops between the two men, as well as the courage, determination and humanity behind one of the most significant moments in British royal history.
Adapted for the stage by David Seidler, who also wrote the original screenplay, this exciting new production from the acclaimed Barn Theatre is directed by Loveday Ingram. Blending humour, heart and high stakes, The King's Speech is a moving and uplifting story about duty, friendship and finding the courage to speak when it matters most.
The full cast also includes Rosanna Miles as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Bromilow as Myrtle Logue/Wallis Simpson, Tim Hudson as King George V/Winston Churchill, Ian Kirkby as Archbishop Cosmo Lang and Mark Hammersley as David/King Edward VIII/Stanley Baldwin.
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