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The Southbank Centre has announced highlights of its Unlimited Festival (17–21 Mar 2027), the UK's largest festival celebrating the creativity of disabled artists. Delivered in partnership with arts commissioning organisation Unlimited, the five-day festival presents boundary-pushing work from UK-based and international creators across dance, performance, live art, cabaret and more, spotlighting disability-led arts as a vital part of contemporary culture for all to enjoy.

Established in 1951, the Southbank Centre is one of the world's most inclusive cultural spaces, with Unlimited Festival, which launched at Southbank Centre in 2012, a key part of its dynamic year-round programme that spotlights underrepresented talent. Building on its renewed Attitude is Everything Platinum status and 40% free programme, the Southbank Centre strives to continuously break down physical and artistic barriers to culture, including a venue-first trial of NaviLens technology at Unlimited Festival 2027.

Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: 'For 75 years we've been the nation's democratic arts space and Unlimited reflects our deep commitment to inclusion and platforming underrepresented artists, not just to have a seat at the table but to move the dial on artistic innovation. We're also powered by the kind of unforgettable, boundary-breaking work that Unlimited exemplifies and I'm excited by the boldness and experimentation that defines this festival.'

Unlimited Festival 2027 Highlights: On Stage

Downtown New York theatre legend Anne Gridley will present the European premiere of Watch Me Walk (20 - 21 Mar), an autobiographical play which draws on her own diagnosis of a rare incurable illness. A founding member of the seminal performance collective Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Gridley creates an experimental and frank show that embodies the absurdity of navigating disability along with other people's perceptions of it.

The Southbank Centre will present the UK premiere of Illness as Metaphor (17–18 Mar) by one of Ireland's leading theatre companies, Dead Centre. Adapted from writer Susan Sontag's groundbreaking text, the production features six performers living with long-term illness. Together, they explore how the language we use around disease warps our perception of it, while turning a critical eye on the nature of theatre itself.

Also making its UK premiere, acclaimed artist Michael Turinsky's Work Body (21 Mar) draws on Pier Paolo Pasolini's poem for Antonio Gramsci, the disabled co-founder of the Italian Communist Party. Challenging right-wing politics and hyper-masculinity, Turinsky explores working-class solidarity, intimacy and desire. Blending dance, music, spoken word and physical labour, the performance breaks down the boundaries between art, labour and politics while bringing disabled and working bodies to the fore.

Created by FlawBored, What's The F**king Point? (17-18 Mar) brings a hilariously dark satire to the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room. As three friends and a useless doctor are thrown into chaos by sudden diagnoses and overnight disability reclassifications, the performance unravels into a witty exploration of medical bureaucracy, identity politics and the desperate human need to feel significant.

NOW NOT NOW (19 Mar) returns to the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Created with Yas Clarke and Tim Spooner, this darkly funny piece sees two performers and their uncanny video doubles slip and stall through a strange morning to explore time, neurodivergence and the relentless pressures of capitalism.

Lastly, SANKOFA (19 Mar), created by the award-winning The Cocoa Butter Club, delivers an energetic cabaret night which celebrates performers of colour in a space where everybody can belong.

Free Events and Film Screenings

In the Clore Ballroom, RO-TES-រទេះ (20 Mar) tells the story of Cambodian choreographer Nadenh Poan, who grew up on a boat and swam long before he could wheel. Inspired by first seeing a ro-tes (wagon) and realising he could travel on land, Poan collaborates with Stopgap to bring his journey to life. Using groundbreaking innovation in wheelchair design, the performance reimagines the wheelchair as a vessel for heritage, community, and support.

Artist and writer F. Zeeshan Choudhury leads Woodblock Printing: Community Stories, inviting visitors to learn chappa (South Asian woodblock printing) and co-create a large-scale textile map of the South Bank.

In the HENI Project Space, a dynamic array of free film screenings from Unlimited On-Screen (19 - 21 Mar) will screen, as well as a ticketed viewing of The In Between (18 Mar): Byron Vincent and Elif Simge's exploration of how neurodivergence intersects with place, culture, and class - from the council estates of Northern England to Istanbul's Bosphorus.

Ruth Hardie, Head of Public Programming at the Southbank Centre, said: “At its heart, the Unlimited Festival is about ensuring world-class, boundary-pushing art by disabled artists is reaching as many audiences as possible and I'm particularly excited about the variety of UK and international work we're presenting this festival for audiences to encounter and discover something new.”

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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