Sonia Friedman Receives Freedom of the City of London for Contribution to West End Theatre

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At a ceremony today at The Mansion House, Sonia Friedman CBE has received the Freedom of the City of London, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the London theatre community. She was nominated by Dame Susan Langley, the first woman to hold the title of Lady Mayor of the City of London, and Deputy Keith Bottomley.

Sonia Friedman said today, “It’s an honour to receive the Freedom of the City of London, and I’m especially grateful to Dame Susan Langley, the City’s first ever Lady Mayor, for acknowledging my contribution to London’s theatres and for nominating me.

“London has always been my home. I saw my first play in the West End as a young child, and little did I know then that theatre would become my life. Over the years, I’ve worked in almost every West End theatre, from ushering to working as stage crew, dresser and stage manager, and for the past 25 years as a producer.

“The West End has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I’m immensely proud to stage the majority of my company’s productions here. There is nowhere quite like it. The West End is a jewel in London’s crown, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have played so many different parts in its story.”

The Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley, said, “London’s theatre is admired around the world, and Sonia has made an outstanding contribution to its success over many years.

“Her passion for theatre, commitment to new work and support for creative talent have helped make the West End the extraordinary cultural force it is today. I am delighted that we are recognising her achievements with the Freedom of the City of London.”

Sonia Friedman is an internationally renowned multi-award-winning theatre producer with eight productions currently running in the West End, two on Broadway and further across the globe. At any one time, she is actively developing, commissioning, and enabling more than 30 new theatrical projects worldwide. This year, in London alone, over 3m people have seen an SFP production.

Since establishing her production company in 2002, she and her team have developed, initiated and produced over 320 productions and won over 74 Olivier Awards, 62 Tony Awards and 3 BAFTAs. Through the work and artists SFP has championed, SFP have helped reshape the West End theatre. Sonia has been described by The New York Times in 2025 as “the most powerful producer working in theater” today and recognised as a Variety500 Honoree for seven consecutive years. In 2018, Friedman was named on the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people. She has been named Producer of the Year at The Stage Awards a record-breaking four times; and in 2024 she was included in The Standard 100, celebrating London’s key power players.

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