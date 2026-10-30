Simon Brodkin to Bring UNLEASHED 72-Date Tour to UK and International Stages

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The critically acclaimed comedian Simon Brodkin is currently on a huge 72-date 2026/2027 international tour of his latest and biggest stand-up tour to date, Unleashed.

He's the comedian who showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter with cash, handed Prime Minister Theresa May her P45, and created the smash-hit BBC comedy series Lee Nelson's Well Good Show…

And now, since pivoting to solo stand-up in 2019, Brodkin is continuing his impressive run of hilarious stand-up shows, with a much-anticipated brand-new hour - Unleashed - now touring internationally across 72 dates throughout 2026 – 2027. When the Unleashed tour was announced, Simon released a trailer video which quickly amassed over 12 million views.

Kicking off with 10 international shows in May-July 2026 across Australia, Sweden, Greece and Cyprus, the Unleashed tour then hit the UK and Ireland this autumn, with the now increased 62-date UK and Ireland leg running from Friday 11th September 2026 - Sunday 11th April 2027.

This UK tour will include a massive return to London's prestigious Hammersmith Eventim Apollo for two performances – one on Sunday 13th December 2026, and another on Thursday 11th March 2027.

Packed with outrageous punchlines and electric crowdwork, Simon rips into broken Britain, the American Dream, religion, marriage, Genghis Khan, vape shops and wild swimmers - join Simon for a wildly funny night on his biggest ever tour!

Simon Brodkin: 'I can't wait for my biggest ever tour! The timing feels perfect, I've not toured for two years so I've got a lot to say and my teenage kids no longer find me funny.'

Tickets are on general sale now at simonbrodkin.com.

Full tour listings in the below grid.

Blisteringly funny, Brodkin has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting stand-up comedians in the world to see live, described by The Times as 'a prodigious talent'. His last tour, Screwed Up – a fearless, razor-sharp hour, rammed with hilarious observations and even funnier confessions - was a phenomenal success. Extended four times due to incredible demand, it ran for 170 dates around the world, culminating in three sold out nights at London's Hammersmith Apollo as well as a headline-grabbing appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in front of a giggling Will & Kate.

Simon is currently breaking records on social media with his stand-up clips, averaging in excess of 50 million views across his socials every month. He has over 1m followers on Facebook and over 4m followers across all platforms, making him one of Britain's most followed comedians.

Screwed Up became the most viewed UK special to premiere on YouTube, with The Times declaring 'no show has made me laugh more', and the Mail on Sunday describing it as a 'full-on rat-a-tat gag fest'. Filmed at the stunning Theatre Royal, East London, Simon tears into social media, celebrities, the police, Prince Andrew, Putin and God. Nothing is off limits, including his own mental health, his family, and his multiple arrests. Brutally honest and relentlessly funny, Screwed Up showcases Simon doing what he does best - tearing the roof off - while confirming his ascent into the A-List of entertainers.

Simon first rose to fame with his outrageous characters which became household names in the UK, including 'comedy legend' (The Sun) Lee Nelson and superstar footballer Jason Bent. Simon wrote and starred in three hugely popular BBC series of Lee Nelson's Well Good Show and Well Funny People. Further TV appearances include Live at The Apollo (BBC), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV), The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC) and Children In Need (BBC).

Simon is also 'the world's most famous blagger' (Daily Telegraph), frequently making global headlines with his audacious stunts on the world's most powerful people - showering FIFA boss Sepp Blatter with dollar bills, handing British Prime Minister Theresa May a P45, joining Kanye West on stage at Glastonbury Festival, and ambushing President Donald Trump on his golf course by surrounding him with 'creatively decorated' golf balls - provoking gasps and laughs around the world. As The Independent writes, 'there aren't many better comedians'.

SIMON BRODKIN: UNLEASHED – BRAND NEW SHOW

2026/27 International Tour (72 dates): Listings Information

62 UK & Ireland shows: Friday 11th September 2026 – Sunday 11th April 2027

Age recommendation: 14+

Tickets at simonbrodkin.com

TOUR DATES

Thursday 21st May 2026 – Limassol, Music Circle (Cyprus) – 210 958 6592

Friday 22nd May 2026 – Athens, ARCH Club – Live Stage (Greece) – 210 723 4567

Saturday 13th June 2026 – Malmö, Palladium (Sweden) – 0455 61 97 00

Sunday 14th June 2026 – Stockholm, Bio Skandia (Sweden) – N/A

Monday 15th June 2026 – Gothenburg, Lisebergsteatern (Sweden) – +46 31 40 01 00

Thursday 25th June 2026 – Brisbane, The Tivoli (Australia) – +61 7 3852 1711

Friday 26th June 2026 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Australia) – (02) 9550 3666

Saturday 27th June 2026 – Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall (Australia) – 08 8366 4557

Friday 3rd July 2026 – Melbourne, The National Theatre (Australia) – +61 3 9525 4611

Sunday 5th July 2026 – Perth, Freo.Social (Australia) – +61 8 9335 9335

Friday 11th September 2026 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall – 01217 803 333

Tuesday 15th September 2026 – Bristol, Beacon – 01172034040

Friday 18th September 2026 – Lincoln, Engine Shed – N/A

Saturday 19th September 2026 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre – 0343 310 0040

Wednesday 23rd September 2026 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre – 03433 100 050

Thursday 24th September 2026 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre – 03433 100 050

Friday 25th September 2026 – Worthing, Pavilion – 01903 206206

Saturday 26th September 2026 – Eastbourne, Congress – 01323 412000

Saturday 3rd October 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall – 023 9387 0200

Sunday 4th October 2026 – Basingstoke, Anvil – 01256 844244

Thursday 8th October 2026 – Poole, Lighthouse – 01202 280 000

Friday 9th October 2026 – Torquay, Princess Theatre – N/A

Saturday 10th October 2026 – Plymouth, Pavilions – 01752 936363

Sunday 11th October 2026 (Matinee) – St Albans, Alban Arena – 01727 844488

Sunday 11th October 2026 (Evening) – St Albans, Alban Arena – 01727 844488

Friday 16th October 2026 – Scunthorpe, Bath Halls – 01724 296296

Saturday 17th October 2026 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre – 0191 243 1171

Sunday 18th October 2026 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall – 01642 729 729

Wednesday 21st October 2026 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre – 0343 310 0060

Thursday 22nd October 2026 – Bury St Edmunds, The Apex – 01284 758000

Friday 23rd October 2026 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange – 01223 357851

Saturday 24th October 2026 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre – 01473 433100

Thursday 29th October 2026 – Cheltenham, Town Hall – 01242 528764

Wednesday 4th November 2026 – Bury St Edmunds, Apex – 01284 758000

Thursday 5th November 2026 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall – 0116 233 3111

Friday 6th November 2026 – Stoke, Regent – N/A

Sunday 8th November 2026 – Brighton, Dome – 01273 709709

Thursday 12th November 2026 – Colchester, Charter Hall – 01206 500900

Friday 13th November 2026 – Sheffield, Oval Hall – 0114 249 6000

Saturday 14th November 2026 – Bath, Forum – 01225 463 362

Monday 16th November 2026 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre – 01227 787 787

Saturday 21st November 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre – 0333 009 6690

Sunday 22nd November 2026 – Peterborough, New Theatre – 01733 852992

Friday 27th November 2026 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall – 028 9033 4455

Tuesday 1st December 2026 – Leeds, Grand Theatre – 0113 243 0808

Thursday 3rd December 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street – +353 1 775 5800

Friday 4th December 2026 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion – 03433 100 030

Wednesday 9th December 2026 – Bedford, Corn Exchange – 01234 718044

Friday 11th December 2026 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – 0161 273 6921

Sunday 13th December 2026 – London, Eventim Apollo – 020 8563 3800

Thursday 4th February 2027 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall – 01159 895 555

Friday 5th February 2027 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall – 01352 344 101

Saturday 6th February 2027 – Cardiff, New Theatre – 0343 310 0041

Sunday 7th February 2027 – Guildford, G Live – 0343 310 0055

Thursday 11th February 2027 – Aberdeen, Tivoli – 1224592755

Friday 12th February 2027 – Edinburgh, Playhouse – 0333 009 6690

Saturday 13th February 2027 – Glasgow, Armadillo – 0141 248 3000

Wednesday 17th February 2027 – Liverpool, Philharmonic – 01517 093 789

Friday 19th February 2027 – Northampton, Derngate – 01604 624811

Saturday 27th February 2027 – Hastings, White Rock – 01424 462280

Sunday 28th February 2027 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall – 0121 780 3333

Thursday 4th March 2027 – Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre – 01245 606 505

Friday 5th March 2027 – Reading, Hexagon – 0118 960 6060

Thursday 11th March 2027 – London, Eventim Apollo – 020 8563 3800

Saturday 13th March 2027 – Blackburn, King George's – 01254 582579

Sunday 14th March 2027 – York, Barbican – 01904 676332

Thursday 18th March 2027 – Southend, Cliffs Pavillion – 0343 310 0030

Saturday 20th March 2027 – Oxford, New Theatre – 0333 009 6690

Monday 22nd March 2027 – Chester, Storyhouse – 01244 409 113

Saturday 3rd April 2027 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre – 03433 100 050

Saturday 10th April 2027 – Carlisle, Sands Centre – 01228 633766

Sunday 11th April 2027 – Hull, New Theatre – 01482 300 306

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