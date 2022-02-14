Show of the Week: Save 50% On DIRTY DANCING Tickets

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Featuring 35 hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I've Had) The Time of My Life. Get 50% off in our ticket deal!

Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show, now playing at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End.

Michael O'Reilly stars as Johnny Castle with Kira Malou as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson.

Have the time of your life!

Save up to 50% on Dirty Dancing tickets

Valid Monday to Friday perf. and both shows on Saturday 19 March from 15 February - 19 March 2022 (excl. Saturday perf. - expect 19 March)

Monday to Thursday and Friday matinee perf.

Band A: Was £75 - Now £45

Band B: Was £65 - Now £35

Friday and Saturday perf.

Band A: Was £85 - Now £45

Band B: Was £70 - Now £35

Book by Date: 18 February 2022