Shakespeare's Globe Will Stage A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM for PLAYING SHAKESPEARE Education Program

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Shakespeare’s Globe’s education programme, Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, will return with a new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by Globe Director of Education Lucy Cuthbertson, the 90-minute version of the play is created for young people. Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: A Midsummer Night’s Dream will run from March 4 through April 11, 2027, in The Globe Theatre.

The production will follow a group of amateur performers as they rehearse a play, while fairies and animals run riot and four lovers leave behind digital comforts to take on nature.

Each year, Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank offers more than 26,000 free tickets to pupils ages 11-16 at non-selective state secondary schools in London and Birmingham to attend a 90-minute Shakespeare production at The Globe Theatre. The production is created for young people and is designed to support students from KS3 upwards as they prepare for their GCSEs. The project also offers subsidised tickets for other schools nationwide, as well as CPD sessions, student workshops and free learning resources. Dedicated schools’ performances will take place from February 25, 2027.

Over 21 years of partnership, the project has delivered more than 500 performances and provided more than 360,000 free tickets to students from London and Birmingham state secondary schools. A further 72,000 students have attended a Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank performance through subsidised tickets. The project has also delivered 2,363 free workshops for almost 65,000 students and 110 CPD sessions for more than 2,800 teachers.

Director of Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: A Midsummer Night's Dream Lucy Cuthbertson said, "It's a real honour to direct the Playing Shakespeare production as the project is arguably the most impactful work we deliver at Shakespeare's Globe. With thousands of free tickets allocated to schools across London & Birmingham, we hope that the show offers an opportunity normally out of reach to many young people. We are very excited to welcome students to A Midsummer Night's Dream, for fun, frights and magic in the forest."

Shakespeare’s Globe also offers family workshops for children and their grown-ups. A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Family Workshop will be available for children ages 9-11, using games and activities to explore the play’s language, characters and themes. Led by Globe practitioners including actors, teachers and directors, the workshops are designed for families to participate together and can be combined with a performance of Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: A Midsummer Night’s Dream or a guided tour of The Globe Theatre. These events will run throughout the Easter half term.

Lucy is the Director of Education at Shakespeare’s Globe and has 30 years of experience making theatre, teaching drama and directing professionally and in schools, specialising in work with and for young people. She is a founder member of Ridiculusmus Theatre Company, with whom she has toured in the UK and Ireland. She has also collaborated with Splendid Productions, directing and co-directing touring productions for students, as well as pantomimes with professional and student casts, including The Epic Adventures of Robin Hood and Red Riding versus The Wolf, both at Stantonbury Theatre, where she was Artistic Director from 2017 to 2019.

For Shakespeare’s Globe, Lucy has led learning and family work since 2019. She directed the Globe’s family shows in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Midsummer Mechanicals and Rough Magic, which were co-produced with Splendid Productions and nominated for Olivier Awards. For Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, Lucy directed Romeo and Juliet at The Globe Theatre in spring 2024 and 2026, and Macbeth in 2025.

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