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Initial casting has been revealed for the limited season of the new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Miss Saigon. Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer) Julianne Pundan (Kim), Jack Kane (Chris) and Emily Langham (Ellen) all reprise their roles when Miss Saigon makes its much-anticipated return to the West End next spring, alongside Dex Lee who joins the company in the role of John. Miss Pundan will share the role of Kim with an actor to be announced soon.

The production returns to the Prince Edward Theatre more than a decade after Miss Saigon last performed in the capital in the same theatre. Performances begin on Thursday, 13 May 2027 and run through to Saturday, 8 January 2028.

Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, International Tour; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Australian Tour) continues a spectacular journey with Miss Saigon as The Engineer. Following an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore (the Australian dates saw the Filipino-Australian actor take home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards), Seann has continued to garner critical acclaim with their captivating, high-energy presence in the iconic role across the UK and Ireland.

Julianne Pundan, a recent Brit School Graduate, made her professional debut on the UK and Ireland tour of Miss Saigon. Her emotional range and vocal talents led to her winning both Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards in 2026 and Best Performance in a Musical at the 2026 UK Theatre Awards. The Stage reviewed her performance as 'timelessly gut-wrenching.' This season of Miss Saigon marks her West End debut.

Jack Kane is an actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist with over 6 million streaming credits across his music releases. His screen roles include DragonHeart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) with Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson. He reprises his charismatic and sensitive portrayal of Chris, having made his major theatrical debut on the recent tour.

Dex Lee joins the company in the role of John. He is a WhatsOnStage Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical in Five Guys Named Moe (Marble Arch Theatre), and his other credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Piccadilly Theatre), In the Heights (King's Cross Theatre) and The Scottsboro Boys (Garrick Theatre). He will soon star opposite French and Saunders and Julian Clary in the Palladium Panto.

Emily Langham returns to the cast as Ellen. Her theatre credits include Hello, Dolly! (London Palladium); Singin' In The Rain (International Tour); The Witches (National Theatre); Carousel (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Oklahoma!, Mack and Mabel (Chichester Festival Theatre); West Side Story (Royal Exchange, Manchester);Follies (National Theatre); Cats (UK & European Tour) and Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre).

Further principal casting for the West End season will be announced in the new year.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Currently breaking box office records once again in Tokyo, since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh's original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's epic musical Miss Saigon became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron's last London production of Miss Saigon opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world. Miss Saigon continues to be one of the most successful and popular western musicals ever, continuing to break box office records across Asia with local language companies, also in Korea, Manila, and Singapore, where the show is regularly produced.

The recent tour of Miss Saigon saw the legend reborn in a spectacular new production. Playing to sold-out dates across the UK and Ireland, the tour opened at Newcastle's Theatre Royal in October 2025 and included return visits to Birmingham and Manchester (where it concluded in August 2026) due to phenomenal demand.

The soaring musical score features the hit songs The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream. September 2024 marked 35 years since the show's opening in the West End.

Miss Saigon has been performed in 33 countries, 385 cities in 15 different languages, has won 77 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 39 million people worldwide.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and New Orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the Original by William David Brohn.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 Video: MISS SAIGON Shares New Trailer as Tickets Go On Sale For West End Return

Tickets for the forthcoming West End return of Miss Saigon are now on sale, and the production has released a new trailer. Check out the video and learn more here!