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Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Now You See Me Live

From the Producers of The Illusionists, and inspired by Lionsgate’s worldwide blockbuster film franchise, comes the London premiere of Now You See Me Live.

The acclaimed stage illusion spectacular has captivated audiences across the globe, bringing magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and jaw-dropping spectacles.

For a strictly limited five-week summer season at the iconic London Coliseum, four world-class illusionists will unite as The Horsemen, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder.

Collectively, these illusionists have performed thousands of shows in hundreds of cities, including sell-out residencies on Broadway and across Australia, Asia and Las Vegas — leaving audiences spellbound and questioning the very limits of possibility.

Legally Blonde The Musical

Starring Amber Davies (Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Gatsby and Pretty Woman) as Elle Woods, Legally Blonde the Musical is the ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the beloved, award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.

Follow Elle as she swaps the Californian coast for the halls of Harvard Law, only to discover she's seriously underestimated. Packed with hit songs, iconic choreography and plenty of pink, this hilarious musical proves that 'being true to yourself never goes out of style'.

From the team behind the record-breaking revival of Kinky Boots, including award winning director Nikolai Foster (Grease, The Wizard of Oz) Legally Blonde the Musical arrives at the London Coliseum for just 9 weeks from 22 March 2027.

Read More: Amber Davies Will Lead West End Transfer of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

The Popinjay Cavalier

Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier is a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.

A sweeping celebration of theatre and its heightened romance, told with Tarantino’s signature style and unmistakable wit, The Popinjay Cavalier is currently planned to open in London’s West End in early 2027, in a theatre to be announced, following a period of development this year.

Read More: Full Cast Set for Quentin Tarantino's THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen

KURIOS CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

In his larger-than-life curio cabinet, the Seeker is convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world – a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams lie waiting. A collection of otherworldly characters suddenly steps into his makeshift mechanical world.

Read More: KURIOS CABINET OF CURIOSITIES to Return to Royal Albert Hall in 2027