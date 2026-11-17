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Olivier, BAFTA and Evening Standard Award nominee Samuel West will star as Henry Higgins in George Bernard Shaw's timeless comedy, Pygmalion which comes to Theatre Royal Bath from 13 – 28 August 2027.

When a ruthless linguist arrogantly bets his old army friend that he can take a Cockney flower girl off the streets of the Covent Garden and pass her off as a Duchess, neither of them bargains for the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza Doolittle, nor that she will change their lives more than they will hers.

George Bernard Shaw's explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class remains one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, giving the British theatre two of its most enduring characters in Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle, receiving countless revivals and reinventions, most famously as the Academy Award-winning musical My Fair Lady.

Much-loved for his role in All Creatures Great and Small, Samuel West's extensive and varied career has included numerous iconic stage roles, including title roles in Hamlet and Richard II for the RSC, alongside appearances in some of the most popular TV series, including Slow Horses, Hornblower, The Crown and Mr Selfridge.

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