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Heart Breakfast, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden announced that West End and Broadway star Samantha Barks and Teri Hatcher & the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical are also set to perform at the sold-out Heart Christmas Live with NatWest at Royal Albert Hall taking place on Monday 14th December.

From Les Misérables and Frozen to Cabaret, Samantha Barks has built an acclaimed career on the West End stage. She will next take on a starring role in The Greatest Showman, the new musical arriving at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027.

Also joining the line-up is American actress and West End star Teri Hatcher & the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical.

Samantha and Teri & the cast of the Devil Wears Prada The Musical, join the star-studded lineup including Take That, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and James Arthur. Hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the brand new event will bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for a huge night of live performances, Christmas magic and festive surprises.

Fans are reminded not to buy from unofficial resale sites. Only tickets purchased via Global Player, heart.co.uk or from the Royal Albert Hall are valid for entry.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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