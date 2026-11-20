"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Samantha Barks, Teri Hatcher and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Cast to Perform at Heart Christmas Live
Barks will bring a touch of FROZEN to the stage, while the concert is hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston at the Royal Albert Hall.
Heart Breakfast, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden announced that West End and Broadway star Samantha Barks and Teri Hatcher & the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical are also set to perform at the sold-out Heart Christmas Live with NatWest at Royal Albert Hall taking place on Monday 14th December.
From Les Misérables and Frozen to Cabaret, Samantha Barks has built an acclaimed career on the West End stage. She will next take on a starring role in The Greatest Showman, the new musical arriving at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027.
Also joining the line-up is American actress and West End star Teri Hatcher & the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical.
Samantha and Teri & the cast of the Devil Wears Prada The Musical, join the star-studded lineup including Take That, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and James Arthur. Hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the brand new event will bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for a huge night of live performances, Christmas magic and festive surprises.
Fans are reminded not to buy from unofficial resale sites. Only tickets purchased via Global Player, heart.co.uk or from the Royal Albert Hall are valid for entry.
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