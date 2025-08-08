STARTER FOR TEN Releases New EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers have announced the release of a brand-new Starter for Ten EP, a 'Bristol Mixtape', following the show’s record-breaking run at Bristol Old Vic in March 2024 and ahead of its return to the venue from 10 September – 11 October, followed by a run at Birmingham Rep from 22 October – 1 November.

Starter for Ten - Bristol Mixtape is now available to listen to on all streaming platforms and features four favourite tracks from the 2024 Bristol Old Vic production: the ensemble numbers ‘Weightless’ and ‘Time to Quiz’ along with the solos 'For the Story' and ‘Lucy’s Turn (feat. Stephen Fry)’. The EP tracks are performed by original cast members including Adam Bregman, Miracle Chance, Will Jennings and Emily Lane.

Listen or download the EP here.

Nominated for Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards 2024, this bright and big-hearted new, British musical has a book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions, with an 80s-inspired original score and lyrics by queer, pop-punk composers Hatty Carman and Tom Rasmussen.

Adapted from the hilarious novel by bestselling author David Nicholls and the popular 2006 film, Starter for Ten is a coming-of-age comedy musical about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom.



In the upcoming 2025 production, Mel Giedroyc (The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre) will reprise the role of Brian’s mum, Irene Jackson, and Bamber Gascoigne’s irresistible sidekick Julia Bland, Adam Bregman (Chariots of Fire, Sheffield Crucible) returns as Brian, Miracle Chance (Heathers, The Other Palace) reprises the role of Lucy, and Will Jennings (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre) returns as Patrick. They are joined by new cast members including Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Wales Theatre) as Bamber Gascoigne and Brian's dad, Dave Jackson, Asha Parker-Wallace (Burlesque, Savoy Theatre) as Rebecca, Rachel John (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) as Dr Bowman and Christian Maynard (Midnight Cowboy, Southwark Playhouse) as Spencer. Imogen Craig will make her professional debut as Alice. The cast is completed by Michelle Bishop, Luke Johnson, Kwamé Kandekore and Laura Dawn Pyatt.

Fingers on buzzers! Here’s your Starter for Ten…

What is eighteen-year-old Brian Jackson’s proudest achievement to date? His A-level results.

His idol? Kate Bush. His lifelong dream? To compete on legendary TV quiz show University

Challenge. It’s 1985 and, leaving Southend to start his first year at Bristol University, Brian soon discovers that falling in love and growing up take a lot more than general knowledge…