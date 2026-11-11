SAVING ALAN TURING Will Make World Premiere at the King's Head Theatre

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Following successful runs of The Gang of Three and In the Print, Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky will return to the King's Head Theatre next spring with the world premiere of their new play, Saving Alan Turing.

Marking the 75th anniversary of Alan Turing's conviction for gross indecency, the play tells the story of the final two years of his life, during which he undergoes psychotherapy with Jungian analyst Dr Franz Greenbaum.

Both men are deeply haunted by their pasts. Greenbaum fled Nazi Germany with his family, while Turing carries the burden of secrets from his wartime work at Bletchley Park, which he is forbidden by law to discuss, even with his own therapist. But what begins as therapy develops into an unlikely friendship, as two formidable intellects engage in a fascinating game of cat and mouse, challenging each other's assumptions and gradually revealing more than either intended.

Saving Alan Turing explores the extraordinary mind of one of the founding fathers of modern computing and artificial intelligence, a man who helped shape the world we live in today and foresaw both the extraordinary possibilities and potential dangers of the technology he pioneered. Yet he was also persecuted by the very society he had helped save. At its heart is a story about friendship, secrecy, the search for happiness and the almost irresistible human desire to uncover the truth.

Directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Dominic Brennan, casting by Harry Gilbert, General Management JamesQuaife for Luminous Entertainment Group, Saving Alan Turing reunites the creative team behind The Gang of Three. Casting is to be announced.

King's Head interim executive director and CEO, Amber Massie-Blomfield, says –

"We are delighted to welcome Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky back to the King's Head Theatre for a third year. The Gang of Three and In the Print both sold out here, and our audiences have come to love their sharp, intelligent but very human drama.

Saving Alan Turing matters to us. Turing was persecuted for being gay by the country he helped to save. Seventy-five years on from his conviction, telling this story again now feels exactly right. This is a play about secrets, friendship and the cost of being yourself. I can't wait for our audiences to see it.”

Khan and Salinsky return to King's Head for a third consecutive year. The Gang of Three is currently touring the UK. Previously they enjoyed two sell-out runs of their critically acclaimed play Brexit, which transferred to the King's Head Theatre from the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. Their other hits have included Coalition, Kingmaker and Impossible, playing variously in London, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and Edinburgh.

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