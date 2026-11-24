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The Royal College of Music has revealed its upcoming Spring 2027 lineup. Guest artists will join RCM musicians for a season of performances, including Richard Tognetti, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and Richard Egarr. Baroque music is celebrated with performances of JS Bach, CPE Bach and Handel by the RCM Baroque Orchestra, and the RCM Opera Studio presents Handel's majestic opera, Ariodante. The RCM Chamber Festival will return with performances of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos, Kurt Weill's Seven Deadly Sins and a range of chamber music showcases, while the RCM Keyboard Festival marks the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's death.

Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Performances

Musicianship will take centre stage on 4 February, as incisive violinist and director Richard Tognetti leads the RCM Symphony Orchestra through a programme of Beethoven and Dvořák, including Beethoven's Triple Concerto for piano, violin and cello performed by emerging young RCM artists, Trio Rossetti. The Chamber Orchestra of Europe returns to the RCM for a side-by-side concert with the RCM Chamber Orchestra, led by versatile music director and violinist Maria Włoszczowska (18 February), while on 20 January Callum Au, trombonist in the Ronnie Scott's Jazz Orchestra, directs the RCM Jazz Orchestra in a vibrant programme of big band music.

Baroque Music and Opera

Baroque music is celebrated throughout spring, with the RCM Baroque Orchestra performing JS Bach, CPE Bach and Handel with the RCM Chamber Choir on 3 February. The RCM Opera Studio presents Handel's Ariodante, as award-winning director Louisa Muller makes her College debut (8 – 13 March), and Professor Suzanne Aspen, Associate Professor in Music at the University of Oxford, delves into the work in a pre-show talk with creatives from the production (10 March).

RCM Chamber Festival and Chamber Music

Acclaimed Baroque specialist Richard Egarr presents Bach's Brandenburg Concertos on 14 February, as part of the RCM's Chamber Festival. Further highlights of the festival include a performance of Kurt Weill's Seven Deadly Sins and Korngold's Much Ado About Nothing on 13 February, alongside a range of chamber music showcases and pop-ups throughout the weekend. Ahead of the festival, RCM Reader in Musical Theatre Dr Sarah K Whitfield discusses Kurt Weill's exile in Paris with Dr Arianna Johnson Quinn, Head of Archives at Florida State University (10 February).

More chamber music is on offer with a selection of works by pioneering composer Florence Price on 10 March, spanning the breadth of her career. In contract, the RCM Symphony Orchestra bring large-scale 20th-century pieces to the stage on 4 March, with Debussy's Prélude à L'après-midi d'un faune, Szymanowski's first Violin Concerto and Lutosławski's Concerto for Orchestra.

Symphonic Pops and Keyboard Festival

Building on the success of last spring's Disco Inferno concert, the RCM Philharmonic return with Symphonic Pops, celebrating the music of ABBA, Dua Lipa, Whitney Houston and more (11 & 12 February). For keyboard enthusiasts, the RCM Keyboard Festival marks the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's death with two events exploring some of his most innovative piano works – musicologist Dr Marten Noorduin questions how Beethoven thought about tempo with RCM pianists on 23 February, while Diabelli's inspiration on Beethoven is explored on Diabelli Day (28 February).

Masterclasses and Crees Lecture

A range of masterclasses allow RCM students to learn from renowned international performers, including celebrated pianists Steven Osborne (26 January) and Benjamin Grosvenor (16 March), Chamber Orchestra of Europe musicians Maria Włoszczowska (violin) and Axel Benoit (bassoon) (16 February), and double bassist Mikyung Sung (23 February). Acclaimed conductor Benjamin Zander delivers the RCM's annual Crees Lecture on 20 January.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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