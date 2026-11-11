Rosalie Minnitt Will Take CLEMENTINE 2 on UK Tour Including Soho Theatre Run

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Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Clementine 2, Rosalie Minnitt's sequel to her show Clementine, will embark on a UK tour, including five performances at Soho Theatre's Main House.

The show follows Lady Clementine as she leaves her small town for the city after her previous quest to find love. As she navigates high society, scandal and questions of self-awareness, Clementine attempts to establish herself in a new environment while confronting issues of legacy, rivalry and personal ambition.

Rosalie Minnitt, whose credits include BBC One's How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) and BBC Radio 4's Lady Clementine Is Looking For Love, created and performs the show. Minnitt won the 2025 Funny Women Awards.

Discussing the show's reception, Minnitt said: “Clementine celebrates the complicated parts of being a woman in the 2020s. I've had hundreds of DMs + messages + emails telling me about how Clementine made them feel. Women saw this show multiple times. Then they brought their friends and sisters and mums and aunts. One girl came four times and she wrote to me: 'if someone asked me why I love women and love being a woman, I'd show them this show'.”

About Rosalie Minnitt

Rosalie Minnitt is an award-winning comedy writer/performer. She is an alumnus of the Soho Theatre Labs and The Free Association and has written for BBC Radio 4, BBC Bitesize, CBBC, and her work won an RTS North Award in 2023. She's been featured in The Telegraph, The Times, Stylist and the Guardian and is a regular on the London comedy circuit. Clementine was Rosalie's debut character comedy show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe - both as a writer and performer - and was officially marked by British Comedy Guide as one of the Top-Reviewed Shows of the Fringe that year.

Earlier this year, as well as the first leg of her UK tour, Rosalie appeared in Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes' run of his acclaimed show Fontanelle at Soho Theatre and, on screen. More recently, in September, Rosalie was the winner of Funny Women Comedy Shorts Award and, in October, appeared in the spoof Alan Partridge documentary, Alan Partridge: How Are You? Rosalie appeared on Loose Ends in January, alongside Nigel Havers, Mike Wozniak, Dan Gillespie Sells and Stealing Sheep. Listen to the episode here.

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