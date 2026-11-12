Roberta Wilkinson's DOORS Named Winner of Polka Theatre's 2026 Playwriting Award

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Roberta Wilkinson has been named the winner of the 2026 Polka Playwriting Award with her new play Doors. Selected from more than 140 submissions, Doors will be developed with Polka ahead of its world premiere in the theatre's Adventure Theatre in Autumn 2027, with the script also set to be published by award partner Methuen Drama.

Now in its second year, the Polka Playwriting Award is the only award of its kind dedicated to championing Original Theatre for young audiences aged 7–13, an age group often overlooked by the wider theatre sector. Delivered in association with The Garek Trust, the award provides the winning playwright with a full commission, professional staging and publication of their work.

Its inaugural winner, Sarah Middleton's Dweeb-A-Mania, which premiered at Polka in Autumn 2025, went on to receive multiple award nominations, including WhatsOnStage and Fringe Theatre Awards, winning 'Best new writing' at the 2026 Fringe Theatre Awards. The award has seen submissions rise from more than 80 in its first year to in excess of 140 in 2026.

Doors is a charming and witty new play about big ideas, resilience and family connections, following twelve-year-old puzzle enthusiast 'Bella'. Bella's family life is about to be turned upside down as her parent's separate, but she has a master plan, which may - or may not - involve Rubix-cubing her block of flats to ensure her Dad is always living next door. Exploring sibling relationships, the family your community create around you, and celebrating familial makeups of all kinds, 'Doors' is a perfect new story for young audiences.

The winning play was selected through a detailed judging process that placed young people's voices at its heart. Twelve members of Polka's GRADS programme reviewed the shortlisted scripts, before judges Matthew Xia, Nina Segal and Daniel Bailey joined Polka's Artistic Director and Joint CEO Helen Matravers to select 'Doors' as the overall winner.

Roberta Wilkinson is a Mancunian writer now based in Oxford. She co-founded Geologise Theatre, which creates theatre for young audiences, and co-wrote the musical Chrissie and the Skiddle Witch, which toured schools across England and Wales in 2025. 'Doors' is her first solo play.

Methuen Drama, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing, will publish 'Doors' in 2027 as part of its Plays for Young People series, continuing its partnership with Polka following the publication of Sarah Middleton's Dweeb-A-Mania.

Sian Carter, commissioning editor from Methuen Drama said: “Methuen Drama are delighted to be partnering with Polka Theatre on the Polka Playwriting Award. Following the publication of 2025's prize-winning script, Dweeb-A-Mania by Sarah Middleton - a sparkling and adventurous play for young people on friendship and the power of believing in yourself – we're delighted to be publishing the 2026 Polka Playwriting Award winning play 'Doors' by Roberta Wilkinson.

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