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Tony, BAFTA and two-time Olivier Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay and Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins will star as Older Noah and Older Allie in the UK premiere of The Notebook - A New Musical. The musical tells Noah and Allie's love story across three stages of their lives, with Lindsay and Pinkins portraying the couple in their later years. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The production opens on 13 April 2027, with previews from 10 March, and booking until 11 December at the newly named Judi Dench Theatre.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' internationally best-selling novel, which inspired the much-loved film of the same name, The Notebook - The Musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

Robert Lindsay said, "It's such a joy to be bringing The Notebook to the stage. It's a story that has touched so many people through the book and the film, with its timeless exploration of love and the extraordinary connections we make in life. I'm really looking forward to playing Older Noah and to be working with Tonya, an exceptional actress whose work I greatly admire."

Tonya Pinkins said, “This production of The Notebook felt like the perfect opportunity to return to the London stage after almost 20 years. Older Allie is a fascinating character to play, and I love her sense of self and the way it shapes her life and choices. Working alongside Robert, who is such a wonderful actor, makes the experience all the more special. I can't wait to bring this story to the stage.”

Directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams added, “What an absolute privilege to have Robert and Tonya leading our company of The Notebook. Their craft and extraordinary talent have made them such renowned performers, and we can't wait to see them bring Noah and Allie's relationship to life on stage.”

About The Notebook

Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the iconic film loved by millions, The Notebook is a joyous, funny and deeply moving new musical about the power of enduring love and what we'll do to keep it.

Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) with music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman (Moulin Rouge).

Meet Allie and Noah. Born into two different worlds. Pulled apart, but always finding a way back. Theirs is a love story that lasts a lifetime. A story of dancing in the rain, the almost kiss and keeping the faith every single day.

Biographies

Robert Lindsay plays Older Noah. His theatre credits include Springwood, The Fever Syndrome (Hampstead Theatre), Bleak Expectations (Criterion Theatre), Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre), In Praise of Love (Theatre Royal Bath), A Christmas Carol (Royal Lyceum Theatre), Prism (Hampstead Theatre and UK tour), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Richard III (Savoy Theatre), The Lion in Winter, Cyrano De Bergerac, Becket (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Onassis (Derby Playhouse and Novello Theatre), Artisto (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Entertainer, Trelawny of the “Wells” (The Old Vic), Power (National Theatre), Oliver! (The London Palladium - Olivier Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical), Me and My Girl (Adelphi Theatre and Marquis Theatre - Olivier Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical and Tony Award winner for best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical), Philoctetes, Beaux Strategem, Leaping Ginger, The Three Musketeers (Royal Exchange Theatre), Lower Depths, The Cherry Orchard (The Roundhouse), and The Changeling (Riverside Studios). For television, Big Mood, Missed Call, Generation Z, Sherwood, McDonald and Dodds, Plebs, Bounty Hunters, Genius, Galavant, Bull, Alantis, Spy, My Family (as series regular Ben Harper), Jericho, Space Race, Absolutely Fabulous, Dodger, Friends and Crocodiles, Oliver Twist, Jake's Progress, The Wimbledon Poisoner, Nightingales, G.B.H (BAFTA Award for Best Actor), Confessional, Give Us a Break, Seconds Out, Citizen Smith, Get Some In!, and Thriller; and for film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Grace of Monaco, Wimbledon, Divorcing Jack, Remember Me?, Fierce Creatures, Strike It Rich, Bert Rigby, You're a Fool, Adventures of a Taxi Driver, Three for All, and That'll Be The Day.

Tonya Pinkins returns to the London stage to play Older Allie. Pinkins is a three-time Tony nominee, winning the Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jelly's Last Jam (also Drama Desk Award winner). She appeared in the 2006 National Theatre production of Caroline, Or Change (Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), before reprising the role in the US at The Public Theater and Eugene O'Neill Theatre, receiving an Obie Award for Performance and a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, alongside Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. Her recent onstage credits include La Cage Aux Folles, The Wild Party (NY City Center), and The Raisin in The Sun (The Public Theater). She also wrote the original play Jeffery Manor - featuring in The Apollo New Playwright Salon series. Other theatre accolades include Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, AUDLECO, Garland, Clarence Derwent, and NAACP Theater awards. Her television credits include Power: Origins, Sistas (recurring role as Marie Willis), Women of the Movement, Fear the Walking Dead, Gotham, and 11.22.63; and for film, Above the Rim, The Book of Henry, and Enchanted. Pinkins made her feature film directorial debut with Red Pill, receiving an award for Best Narrative Feature at the Reel Sisters of the Disapora Film Festival. She was a Fulbright Specialist and published author, receiving the Franky Award and the Rachel Crothers Leadership Award.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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