Richard Canal Tinius to Perform VINCENT, Leonard Nimoy's Play on Van Gogh's Life, at Camden People's Theatre

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Exploring grief, mental illness, and the enduring power of art, Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy's Vincent will be revived and performed by Richard Canal Tinius at Camden People's Theatre. Performances will run 14 – 23 January.

A one-man biographical play, Vincent is inspired by more than 500 letters exchanged between Vincent van Gogh and his younger brother Theo. Set one week after van Gogh's death, the play sees Theo revisit their years-long correspondence to celebrate his brother's life and work, unveiling a man whose story extends far beyond the myth of the tortured, solitary artist. Performed against a backdrop of 250 projections of Vincent's paintings, Richard Canal Tinius brings both brothers to life as Theo pieces together the legacy of his beloved brother in a visually enchanting eulogy. Shining a light on an unsung hero in the artist's success, Vincent explores the experience of loving someone who struggles with mental illness, the devastating aftermath of suicide, and looks beyond the legend to the real person van Gogh was.

Profits from the production will be donated to mental health charity Mind UK.

Leonard Nimoy's Vincent was first written and performed in 1978, adapted from Phillip Stephens' stage play Van Gogh. Nimoy performed the play roughly 150 times and it was later filmed as a 1981 TV movie.

Performer Richard Canal Tinius said, “Nimoy's Vincent is unique in that, while other interpretations of van Gogh have mostly depicted him as a madman, monk, masochist, martyr, and more – framing his genius as a side effect of mental illness instead of the result of resilience in spite of his struggles – Vincent instead humanises him as a devotee of God, humanity, love, and art. Mental illness is too often either romanticised or demonised; especially in the age of tabloids and social media. Creatives' personalities, passions, and perspectives are overshadowed in the public opinion by their pathologies. By presenting van Gogh simply as a man in search for meaning via purpose, Vincent offers a fresh point of view to people with preconceived notions of mental illness, and solace to some who – like me, as a bipolar and neurodivergent performer – have firsthand experience. People worldwide are fascinated by van Gogh because he was remarkable, yes, yet even more so because he was relatable.”

Richard Canal Tinius is a Spanish-American actor, voiceover artist and motion capture performer. He has previously performed Vincent in 2026 at Sautee Nacoochee Theater in Georgia, where he's also appeared in productions of Sweeney Todd, The Drowsy Chaperone, Something Rotten!, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and A Streetcar Named Desire. His voiceover work includes working with Ubisoft, Ecosia, Pennington, Unilever, and Thyssenkrupp. His original solo show Cry, Blueberry has been performed at Brighton Fringe 2018, Gothenburg Fringe 2018, and The Cockpit in 2019. Vincent will be the debut production from Richard's soon to be launched theatre company, which will produce solo shows that feature real or imagined historical figures and host R&D residencies at Projet la Rue in Normandy, France.

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