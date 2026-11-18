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Whooooosh! Four years after his Yippee Ki Yay turned the film Die Hard into a one-man slam-poetry recital, Richard Marsh is back in London with the inevitable sequel. The Hollywood logic is unarguable: when one 80s blockbuster pays off, go and find another. This time it is Top Gun, 40 years young this year and still holding its altitude.

It is impossible to imagine a mancave in the land without Tony Scott’s film in it somewhere, on VHS, DVD, Blu-ray or as a poster curling quietly above the beer fridge. In the age of Reagan and Thatcher, it was the film that had everything: lines quoted by every schoolboy, songs old and new that took on synthpop bangers, and the backing of the US government, which shamelessly used it for armed forces recruitment. The Pentagon has rarely had a better advert.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

Marsh has no such sponsor. His air force consists of every-expense-spared props, an engaging family story and an audience happy to lean into his particular brand of immersive goofiness. As with Yippee, he splices an immortal movie plot with his own history. When he isn’t playing Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the late Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky or their cigar-chewing commanding officer (who here, presumably for comic and budgetary reasons, gnaws on a bright orange carrot like a stern Bugs Bunny), he takes us back to his Bristol childhood.

Marsh heard Top Gun before he saw it. In his father’s bedtime version, there was a man who could fly and a goose who could talk. Then, aged four and in his dad’s arms in front of the telly, he got the real thing: the duelling jets, dialogue with all the nuance of a politician's tweet, and one or two scenes some way outside the boy's age. It was a bonding ritual, though not enough of one to stop his father later walking out on the family and into the arms of an aerobics instructor. Talk about losing that lovin’ feelin’.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

Evidently, the wound still stings and stains the memories associated with the film. Like many artists before him, Marsh has channelled that pain into his art. His 2014 verse play Wingman, in which a fictionalised Marsh squared up to the father who had walked out on him, covered similar ground. This return a dozen years later is at its best when Maverick’s daddy issues and his own fly side by side.

This is not a show for half-closing your eyes, sitting back with a pint and mentally writing a shopping list. That is what cricket is for. Wherever you sit in the hall, be ready to sing along to the film’s big moments. Also, keep an eye on the sky for paper aeroplanes zinging your way, or a volleyball being thrown about. (Stripping to the waist like the film's pilots is not required at this juncture, but you do you.)

At the centre of it all, Marsh is a wildly entertaining presence, a gangly man who, thanks to nimble rhymes and physical clowning, can go from tender to Mach 1 in the space of a couplet. Hal Chambers directs with real zing, aided by Emma Webb’s sprightly movement design.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

Sequels are a tricky business. Stick too close to the original and the new one loses its identity; stray too far and you lose the people who loved the first. Marsh does right by both the real and the Hollywood stories, moving between them fluidly until each reaches its landing. Charlie Sheen’s Hot Shots! went the anarchic Naked Gun route in 1991, carpet-bombing Tony Scott’s film with sight gags and trusting a few to land; Marsh prefers the precision strike, and far more of his payloads find the target. He wisely only nods at the film’s homoerotic undertones, partly because he is aiming at all ages and partly because taking on ultimate film geek Quentin Tarantino’s riff on the subject is a mission even Maverick would pass on.

Still, Top Gunchained doesn’t hit as hard as Yippee. That show asked less of its audience and gave back more. Marsh got under McClane’s skin, the henchmen were teddy bears, and the story of how he met his wife over a shared love of the film ran alongside the siege without once feeling bolted on. Here, the more often the volleyball comes out, the less room either story has to land its punch.

Marsh has struck gold again, though. Like any self-respecting 80s franchise, it can only be a matter of time before the next sequel taxis onto the runway. Lethal Weapon in limericks, anyone?

Top Gunchained continues at Wilton’s Music Hall until 21 November.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 100% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 25% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 25% 3 Tinovimbanashe Sibanda - PAPER STARS Barnfield Theatre 25% 4 Wanjin Li - CHUNXIANG’S SCHOOLROOM PRANK C ARTS 25% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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