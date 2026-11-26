Sean Rogg has never knowingly undersold any of his Waldorf Projects. This new chapter is, he says, "arguably the most intense immersive theatre experience in the world", and his promotional material goes further still, promising a performance to "achieve true enlightenment". A few weeks before opening, he tempered that somewhat: "I cannot promise enlightenment." Expectation management, Rogg-style, means aiming for nirvana and settling for a nice lie-down.

Rogg certainly knows how to sell the thing. What exactly is being sold is harder to pin down. The official story reads like a Channel 4 travelogue fronted by a man in an expensive new linen suit. It started in 2012 as a multi-sensory dinner. Rogg then set up shop in east London: in 2015, guests were dressing in a single colour to drink seven wines at Oval Space, and in 2016 they were eating courses at Here East that had been deliberately engineered to taste of nothing.

Waldorf Project founder Sean Rogg. Photo credit: Mark Hunt

Then came thousands of festival-goers in Thailand moving as "a single organism", and a performance aboard a Lufthansa flight. Chapter Four (billed at the time as "the world's most extreme art performance") was a journey into the Islamic afterlife in Welwyn Garden City's derelict Shredded Wheat factory in 2019, followed by a VR empathy experiment in Stockholm. After that, by his own account, he spent seven years working out how to reach transcendental states without drugs. The trail ends on Mount Hiei, with the Tendai Buddhist monks who walk the kaihōgyō.

Waldorf talks loosely about 1,000 marathons. In fact the sennichi kaihōgyō (the "1,000-day circumambulation") is walked over 1,000 days spread across seven years, often through the night and in straw sandals. Each monk carries a rope and a short blade, and is expected to use one or the other if he gives up. In contrast, Waldorf's version takes three and a half hours and does not admit asthmatics.

For an evening where so very little is spoken aloud, KAIHOGYO is remarkably verbose about what might go wrong: those who suffer from nyctophobia (fear of the dark), aphenphosmphobia (fear of being touched), claustrophobia or photosensitive epilepsy might want to sit this one out.

It would also be remiss of us not to offer a few words of warning about just how cold it is in there. When writing his famous dictionary, Dr Samuel Johnson never came up with a word to describe freezing to death in a north London warehouse but, if you forget to wear the highly recommended thermal underwear and thick socks, your coroner might.

Photo credit: Mark Hunt

The address is no accident. A secret warehouse in a London suburb used to be the default location for this sort of thing: a few months in a building awaiting the bulldozers, then gone before the developers arrived. Punchdrunk built its name that way, in a deserted Manchester office block for It Felt Like a Kiss and a disused Paddington sorting office for The Drowned Man. Next summer it moves into The National Theatre itself with Ghostlight. Secret Cinema, which spent years roaming warehouses and parks, opens its own permanent home on the Greenwich Peninsula in February.

Much of the rest of London's immersive scene has also found somewhere with better heating. Phantom Peak left a Canada Water car park in February after almost four years and reopens in 2027 in a purpose-built, multi-level home at Westfield Stratford City. Bridge Command, which once docked at COLAB in Bermondsey, has based its multimillion-pound starships in a pair of Vauxhall railway arches since 2024. Waldorf, meanwhile, still invites hardy participants to run around a chilly concrete box: a draughty reminder to everyone else of where they started.

The Warehouse itself runs to around 35,000 square feet, its address sent out two days beforehand. This latest chapter is presented in collaboration with Candid Art Trust, an artist residency programme, and Har-monic, a regenerative property development company, so for once the developers are clearly in on the act. Phones and smart watches are stashed away before starting, and we change into a uniform of dark top, vest, leggings and shorts (somewhere between funeral athleisure and a ninja's yoga outfit). Once The Warehouse, there is no spoken introduction beyond health and safety advice and assistance. And, from when we enter the changing room, there are no words at all.

Photo credit: Mark Hunt

The first practical exercise sees us hooded, our hands placed behind our backs and our lower legs wrapped in a restrictive but stretchy restraint, before we are asked to submit to something best left undescribed. Kinksters will ease into this setup with a knowing smile; those more innocent may struggle, and spend a good while wondering what exactly they signed up for. It is, though, valid acclimatisation for what is to come, since most of the evening is spent travelling blind from room to room, hands on the shoulders of the stranger in front, hood usually down over the eyes, in a solemn conga with all the joie de vivre of a fire drill.

What happens inside those many rooms is tactile, and then some. Some of it is a pleasure: lying on banks of pillows, or easing into a bouncy mould shaped like a human starfish, Leonardo's Vitruvian Man rendered in memory foam. Some of it is less so. At one point we are asked to hold overlapping positions on our hands and knees (steady on, kinksters); at another we lie on top of each other like a human lasagne, layered with flesh and blood rather than pasta and ragù. When above, I got neckache from the awkward position, when below I bore the weight of those above. Nobody asks for seconds.

The dancer-guides, working to choreography by longtime Waldorf collaborators CHIHIRO KAWASAKI and Yen-Ching Lin, are the evening's quiet orchestrators. Without a word they fold, steer and place us into position with the firm and tender efficiency of an experienced vet handling a much-loved pet. You never doubt you are in safe hands, which is presumably the amae ("a temporary surrender in perfect safety") that the company has been invoking since Chapter Three.

Photo credit: Mark Hunt

Tom Middleton, one half of ambient pioneers Global Communication, supplies a score that drifts from new age dirge to the kind of thing a crystal shop leaves looping on its CD player, though whether to woo customers or clear the premises at closing time is hard to say. Ana Lumack's environments come with plenty of dim lighting and occasional haze, making the point of all this is not the only thing hard to see.

Each room is distinct, which is part of the problem. Little active direction is evident. The activities in each room differ wildly from one another, and nothing carries us from one to the next beyond the music and the guides. What we get is less a pilgrimage than a sequence of experiences, closer in spirit to You Me Bum Bum Train than to any mountain path.

The traces of Rogg's thought processes for this event are occasionally evident, if you know where to look. The guides wear monk-like clothing, and at one point we shuffle up a flight of stairs and back down again, a single staircase standing in for Mount Hiei. The real monks traditionally rise at 1am and walk their circuits in darkness, stopping to pray at more than 200 sacred sites. That accounts for the perpetual dawn of the lighting, and for the rooms in which we kneel and press our heads to the floor in supplication. The chilly atmosphere is maybe there to evoke the harsh mountain conditions. Rogg - ever present during the evening - never stops to explain any of this (or, indeed, anything) or how close to the real experience he wants us to push us: the monks tackle rough mountain paths in straw sandals while we pad across concrete and ad hoc carpeting in thick socks.

Punchdrunk's Viola's Room also took our shoes and our phones and sent us barefoot through strange spaces in the dark, but it had a story, and Helena Bonham Carter's voice, to bind them together. Given that both of Waldorf's choreographers have Punchdrunk on their CVs, the absence of any thread here feels like a choice rather than an oversight. It is not a choice that serves the advertised destination. The finale is meant to bring all 40 of us into a collective "flow state", moving as one. It did not happen for me, and I suspect anyone else with a mind that refuses to sit still will find it equally hard to switch off on cue.

Photo credit: Mark Hunt

None of this is incompetent. Individually, many of the rooms are thoughtfully made, and the people running them are very good at their jobs. Together, though, they add up to a series of expertly executed trust exercises in search of a spiritual tradition. The rest of the scene has swapped its warehouses for permanent homes and proper stories. As the ghost of immersive theatre past, Waldorf is still rattling its chains in one. In Imperial Japan, the monks who completed the kaihōgyō earned the right to wear shoes before the Emperor. Here, the road to enlightenment ends where it began: in a dark communal changing room, hunting for one's shoes.

The Waldorf Project: Chapter Five/KAIHOGYO continues at a secret location in north London until 10 January.