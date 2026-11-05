Review: THE TIGER LILLIES: SONGS FOR THE DEAD, Soho Theatre Walthamstow

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The goths, the punks, the Torture Garden bohos, the Weill bores, the burlesquers, the Day of the Dead day-trippers, the necro-obsessed and a cabaret critic who swears regularly and profusely that he is done with critiquing cabaret — they all adore The Tiger Lillies. They think the Lillies are righteous dudes.

A Day of the Dead concert about death may seem a little, well, on the nose. And having the music for such a tautological event provided by this group seems like the stars aligning. After all, death is a common theme in these nihilists’ back catalogue. Their morbidly mordant repertoire would be fitting for a Dignitas advert even if it does find space for slightly lighter subjects, not least drugs, alcoholism, violence, crime and sex workers (the band is reputedly named after one).

The London band have two Oliviers on the mantelpiece thanks to Shockheaded Peter, their 1998 collaboration with Improbable's Phelim McDermott and Julian Crouch. Since then they have been busy building a global following, gigging around the world and releasing more than forty albums plus live recordings and compilations.

Having them pitch up at Soho Theatre’s new-ish east London outpost at the end of the Victoria line is a red-letter day: this lot have a tendency to appear not just in prestigious venues from the Southbank Centre to the Sydney Opera House and the ancient theatre at Epidaurus, but in Prague squats and wartime Ukraine. In the capital, they have taken to the stage everywhere from Chelsea’s delightfully posh Cadogan Hall to the back room of Islington's King’s Head in front of 150 punters.

Musically, this trio with their white face paint and effortless charm are everything to write home about. Frontman Martyn Jacques (on ukulele, piano and accordion) has a signature falsetto that, even after all these decades, still reeks of an ice-cold midnight walk through a graveyard. Adrian Stout plucks his double bass like an extension of his body when not on backing vocals, the musical saw or the theremin. Then there’s the ebullient Budi Butenop, whose percussion skills extend beyond his drums. They are a paradox in motion: a tight unit that seems so laid-back when playing. Behind them, a set of mostly black-and-white projections give each song a fitting visual accompaniment.

Their setlist for this latest outing combines old favourites, deep cuts and several new numbers. The new material, Jacques explained beforehand, is about dying, funerals and graveyards rather than any afterlife, which he is not convinced exists: a candle seller working the cemetery gates, undertakers measuring up their clients, rich and poor finally equal in the grave. So much for the Day of the Dead.

“Rats” is a standout, a real rocket from the crypt that recalls James Herbert’s gruesome novels. “Bully Boys” (a short story about racist intimidation gone wrong) and “Won’t Come Out” from their 2025 opus Serenade from the Sewer hit their mark. Jacques’s attempts to get a sing-along going fall largely on deaf ears until apocalyptic bangers like “Crack of Doom” are rolled out with real gusto.

Jacques has called the new album a last chance to revisit the subjects of his early songs, so it is no surprise that Songs for the Dead doesn’t veer far from their previous efforts, and it is unlikely to win them waves of new fans. Ferris Bueller reckoned life moves pretty fast and that you should stop and look around once in a while. This critic did, and found himself thoroughly entertained in a former cinema in Walthamstow, being sung to about heroin by three men in white face paint. So much for being done with cabaret.

Songs Of The Dead is now on tour.

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