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The Silence and the Noise opens with a teenaged girl shouting that “I could hurt you”, but it’s not an assertion that seems to carry any real force. The pre-GCSE protagonists of Tom Powell’s 2021 Papatango-winning play are keen to emphasise their maturity, but they somehow feel more true to themselves when referencing Fantastic Mr Fox than when brandishing knives.

Powell unfolds his setting gradually; we’re on an isolated housing estate that we’re told is in Kent, but really could be anywhere. Daize (Deborah Olat) is wielding the knife in an act of self-defence against Ben (Joe Dolan), a young member of a county lines gang that’s ingratiated itself with her vulnerable mother.

As Ben returns to Daize’s house over the coming months, an unlikely friendship develops, driven by sparky dialogue (the play began life as an audio drama, and it shows). Ben’s own vulnerabilities come to the fore, namely his manipulation by a sinister unseen kingpin known only as “Beetle”. Ben and Daize are not quite on equal footing – Ben still has a stable family to whom he may one day be able to return – but they are equally desperate to create space for themselves, away from the external forces controlling them. The story of Fantastic Mr Fox is a recurrent motif, a symbol of childhood nostalgia but also of make-believe, the practice of creating one’s own reality.

Joe Dolan and Deborah Olat in The Silence and the Noise. Photo credit: Alex Brenner

Even amid the heaviness of the setting, there is room in George Turvey’s playful, agile production for teenage restlessness, for messing around for the sake of it and trying some tentative flirting (Ben and Daize’s relationship skirts around the awkward question of sex). There is also room for a distinctly youthful, and in this case tragic, lack of critical thinking on the part of these teens – “she does it because she likes it,” says Ben pathetically of Daize’s mother’s involvement in sex work, in a tone that suggests a well-intentioned attempt at justifying one’s own complicity.

When the dialogue does, occasionally, err on the side of unsubtle – Ben thankfully doesn’t parrot manosphere talking points, but he does speak in slogans about what it is to be a man – the chemistry between Olat and Dolan picks up the slack. Both are both making their professional stage debuts in this production, and are impressive in their ability to balance the playful with the horrific, and find hope amid the dread. Stella Backman’s sparse set also does a lot of the talking; details such as fault lines in the ground and a broken-down washing machine suggest something of the post-apocalyptic.

Mercifully there’s little mention here of social media or anything to really ground these teens at a particular moment in time – other than some Reels and selfies, and a joke about AI bots on Snapchat to lighten the mood. Instead, Powell has written something that goes beyond hackneyed social commentary, and chronicles the nuances of teenage life as it has always been lived, even in the direst of circumstances.

The Silence and the Noise plays at Park Theatre until 12 December

Photo credits: Alex Brenner

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