NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical arrives at Leeds Playhouse in an imaginative festive production directed by Tom Wright. Combining spectacular theatrical design, energetic choreography and outstanding performances, this adaptation brings the much-loved story to life with an infectious sense of fun. The production offers an enchanting experience for audiences of all generations.

Joel Montague as The Grinch and Lulu Barker as Cindy Lou

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Based on the 1957 children’s book, the musical adaptation, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, revisits a story that has become a Christmas favourite. Its familiar narrative follows the Christmas-hating Grinch, who plots to steal the festivities from the residents of Whoville, only to discover that Christmas means more than decorations and presents. Narrated by his loyal dog Max, now an old storyteller, the story explores themes of generosity, belonging and community through comedy, music and visual spectacle.

Simon Higlett’s set design is among the production’s greatest achievements. Framed by a large rounded arch, the stage resembles the inside of a snow globe, creating an enchanting visual environment suited to Dr. Seuss’s imaginative world. A revolving set introduces two contrasting settings: the colourful community of Whoville and the Grinch’s isolated lair. One particularly amusing moment sees the Grinch reverse the direction of the revolve to conceal the Whos, demonstrating how the set becomes an active participant in the comedy. His elevated position overlooking Whoville further reinforces his status as an outsider within a community he initially rejects.

The houses of Whoville, with their snow-covered rooftops and distinctive architectural details, create a whimsical town that feels lifted straight from an animation. The Quarry Theatre’s wraparound configuration further enhances this effect, immersing audiences within the production. Characters frequently enter through the auditorium, extending the fictional environment beyond the stage and making audiences feel part of the community.

Joel Montague as The Grinch

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Simon Higlett’s costume design is equally impressive. Vibrant patterns, exaggerated silhouettes and distinctive styling create the impression of watching the original animation unfold in front of you. Alice Hardy’s wigs, hair, make-up and prosthetics are equally remarkable, transforming performers into recognisable Seussian characters. Particularly striking are the exaggerated noses and extraordinary hairstyles. Young Max’s costume is particularly clever, using carefully styled hair to suggest dog ears. Joel Montague’s Grinch costume, wig and make-up are exceptional, creating an appearance that could have stepped directly out of the original film.

Montague is an extraordinary Grinch, delivering a performance that is as vocally impressive as it is comically assured. His characterisation captures the familiar mischievousness of the Grinch while maintaining the underlying vulnerability essential to the story. His comic timing is impeccable, with physical comedy and fourth-wall breaks creating some of the production’s most memorable moments. His instruction for other characters to leave the stage after they have had too much stage time demonstrates excellent timing and creates enormous laughter.

Montague’s vocal performance is just as impressive. His rendition of “One of a Kind” demonstrates remarkable vocal control, particularly in maintaining the Grinch’s distinct vocal characterisation while delivering sustained high notes.

Jack Arnold is another standout as Young Max, with his physical comedy frequently stealing the show. His canine-inspired movement is remarkably convincing, using posture, gesture and gait to create a believable companion for the Grinch. His physical reactions whenever he is stroked are particularly hilarious. Arnold uses physical storytelling to create a consistently entertaining character.

The company

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Minnie Day brings infectious charm to Cindy-Lou Who, combining impressive vocal projection with an engaging stage presence. Her performance captures the character’s innocence without sacrificing her confidence. Her vocals are outstanding, particularly in “Santa for a Day”, where her moving delivery creates one of the production’s most emotionally affecting moments.

Matt Sutton’s Old Max provides a warm storytelling presence, connecting audiences with the events unfolding on stage. His duet with Arnold, “This Time of Year”, is a highlight, with their voices blending beautifully to create a genuinely touching moment. His rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” also provides a wonderful interpretation of the much-loved classic, with his commanding vocals capturing the moment beautifully.

The ensemble creates a wonderful sense of scale, bringing an enthusiasm that transforms the stage into the bustling streets of Whoville. Their harmonies add richness to the musical arrangements, while the young company are particularly impressive, demonstrating confidence, energy and commitment throughout. Their expressive facial reactions ensure that even background moments remain engaging.

Tinovimbanashe Sibanda’s choreography is consistently strong, with clean, synchronised movements and catchy sequences that complement the musical numbers without overwhelming the storytelling.

The live orchestra further enhances the musical experience, providing rich accompaniment to the cast’s vocals and harmonies. Under Livi Van Warmelo’s musical direction, the musical elements feel cohesive and well integrated into the action. The lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson support the atmosphere and transitions without distracting from the performances.

The production’s humour is effective, with inventive props and staging creating opportunities for comedy throughout. Oversized umbrellas, bicycles, trumpets and drums contribute to the exaggerated visual world, reinforcing the impression of an animated world brought to life. The slow-motion fight sequence is another highlight, with carefully coordinated movement creating an entertaining moment. The use of a Yorkshire accent provides a lovely regional touch, particularly appropriate for a Leeds audience. Even the use of an actual lightbulb during a lightbulb moment demonstrates the production’s willingness to embrace its theatrical absurdity.

Matt Sutton Old Max and Jack Arnold as Young Max

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Beyond its comedy and visual spectacle, the production demonstrates a thoughtful understanding of the story’s emotional foundations. The Grinch’s eventual change of heart is genuinely moving, supported by performances that allow the sentiment to develop naturally. The falling snow that accompanies Cindy-Lou shaking her snow globe is a particularly beautiful piece of theatrical imagery, reinforcing the aesthetic established by the stage design. The relationship between Cindy-Lou and the Grinch is central to this transformation, with Day and Montague creating a connection that feels genuine rather than sentimental.

The finale brings everything together in a wonderfully vibrant conclusion. The costumes, music and ensemble create a celebratory atmosphere, ending the production on an undeniable high.

A joyful celebration of community, generosity and the magic of Christmas, this production offers something for every generation. Whether introducing younger audiences to the story for the first time or rekindling childhood memories for those who grew up with the original film, Leeds Playhouse delivers a festive theatrical experience that is as heartwarming as it is entertaining.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is at Leeds Playhouse until 16 January 2027

Photo Credits: Johan Persson

Free newsletter Get Broadway's biggest stories every morning News, casting, reviews and ticket deals, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone