Review: THE BRIDGE, Bush Theatre

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The Bush feels a perfect home for The Bridge. Intimate without being restrictive, the space gives the story room to breathe, while a brutal, industrial structure establishes a suitably stark world.

Written by Alaa Shehada and Sam Beale, and performed by Shehada, The Bridge follows Alaa on a journey from Jenin to Amman, carrying olive oil made from his grandfather's trees. What should be a simple family tradition becomes a journey through the checkpoints, bureaucracy and indignities imposed on Palestinians travelling between the West Bank and Jordan. Along the way, he encounters a collection of travellers whose stories reveal the absurdities of everyday life under occupation.

Shehada is immediately likeable. There is perhaps a slight uncertainty to his presence initially, but it is quickly dispelled by a natural warmth that makes winning over an audience an easy feat. No small achievement in a one-man show.

Alaa Shehada

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

Throughout his narrative, it is impressive to see the production's ability to inform without shoehorning in a political lesson - an immediate sign of an assured team. While much of the audience will arrive with some understanding of the atrocities in the Middle East and the consequences of occupation, the show offers a more intimate perspective on the everyday realities behind the headlines.

Its attention to Britain's own historical responsibility is particularly interesting. Between scenes, recordings of British political statements from 1917 to 1919 interrupt the storytelling. It is a clever directorial decision: just as we settle into Shehada's characters, we are confronted with the language of historical wrongdoing. Known to Palestinians as Al Karameh, meaning the Dignity Bridge, the crossing is also widely known by its British-imposed name, the Allenby Bridge. Hearing Britain's historical role articulated from the very country in which we are sitting is uncomfortable, and a reminder that this history is neither distant nor detached from us.

Just 180 metres long, the crossing becomes a theatrical device through which Palestinian life, Israeli occupation and the Jordanian kingdom intersect. Shehada captures the atmosphere of each checkpoint, making the different tensions of the journey tangible. His greatest strength is his physicality. He moves from fluidity to rigidity in an instant, transforming his posture and presence to embody an array of characters. A particularly effective moment comes in his portrayal of a 'Haja' he encounters along the way. Without translating or explaining her identity, he gives us everything we need to understand who she is.

Alaa Shehada

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

One of the show's most moving recurring ideas is the absence of an airport in Palestine. The characters imagine what one might look like, what it might contain and what it would mean to finally have somewhere to fly from. These conversations are often humorous, including the imagining of a museum dedicated to the bridge within the airport itself. Yet beneath the fantasy sits something far more devastating: an imagined airport becomes a repository for everything that has been lost, and the years of trauma and displacement that continue to shape the present. The final image of Shehada watching a plane take off in the distance is quietly affecting.

There is also a welcome refusal to make the show's politics unnecessarily combative. Its recurring suggestion that we are one people, not two, is delivered without feeling preachy or defensive.

Where The Bridge loses momentum is in its focus and precision. Some character-led monologues outstay their welcome, with a story about a cigarette smuggler, for instance, offering another opportunity for Shehada to demonstrate his versatility without necessarily advancing the wider narrative. A little more economy would serve the storytelling well.

I also wonder whether Shehada and the piece become too comfortable in their comedic strengths. Humour is an effective tool here, disarming the audience and building a sense of trust. Shehada is a natural, and the audience is thoroughly in the palm of his hand. But having earned that trust, I wanted the production to take us somewhere more uncomfortable. Too often, it settles back into the comedy rather than pushing beyond it.

Sam Beale's direction makes intelligent use of the space, while Lily Dawford's lighting, Julius Pollux Rothlaender's sound design and the projections onto the back wall establish the changing environments of the journey without distracting from Shehada.

The Bridge is undoubtedly the call to action our theatrical landscape needs, and a powerful and assured one at that. Yet it occasionally becomes too comfortable in its comedic strengths, never quite pushing itself, or its audience, beyond them.

The Bridge runs at the Bush Theatre until 11 November

Photo Credits: Craig Fuller

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