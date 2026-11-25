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In Spamalot, we’re told that: “We won't succeed on Broadway, If you don't have any Jews.”



A quick amendment of that lyric would have saved the ill-fated Zambian challenge to NASA because: “You won't succeed in moon shots, If you don't have any Nazis.”



Nevertheless, an absence of cossetted war criminals was not the only issue facing this eccentric mid-60s exercise in post-colonial optimism that provides the, er…, lift off for Ryan Calais Cameron's sprawling new play that has much to say, but never quite disentangles all that raw material. with the narrative too often failing to get off the ground.



We open on the bright-eyed youth of newly independent Zambia, learning to be “Afronauts”. They’re not exactly the hardnosed alpha males of The Right Stuff, more the kind of kids you would find in a 70s American sitcom, joshing and flirting, unsurprisingly uninterested in the ballistics equations plastering a blackboard. But they’re sharp enough to know that, even if the USA and the USSR have the resources and the expertise, they can still ‘win’ by demonstrating that the winds of change can blow Africa right on to the centre of the world stage.

That is the ambition of Edward, the force behind the programme, a veteran of the liberation movement who is the one true believer in the room. Lucian Msamati captures the pros and cons of ‘The Charismatic Leader’ who has some of Wernher von Braun’s messianic fervour, if not his ability to secure near infinite funding - indeed any funding at all. You warm to the man, but you keep being reminded of the fact that he is sending his young recruits into situations in which death is likely, sometimes even assured. That said, wars of liberation demand such sacrifices and he has won one of them already, so he has the evidence that the tactic works.



His choice to go up in the rocket is Matha, a young woman in whom he sees his own bloodymindedness and ambition. Rather cynically, he works on that, and she’s drawn into piloting the test flight and the moon shot. I’ll confess to be somewhat uneasy about that relationship’s power imbalance, for rather obvious reasons just now.

Ama Qamata is excellent in her swaying between reaching for the skies to provide a role model for young African women and protecting her life in a risky, seat-of-the-pants adventure. She’s rather less effective in portraying the on-off love affair with David (Prince Kundai) whose seat she has taken. It’s not at all clear what drives this romantic subplot other than they are beautiful teens and that’s what always happens. It’s largely cookie-cutter stuff and helps push the runtime out to well over two and a half hours, pulling focus away from the central story.



There’s some good character work from Lukwesa Mwamba as Afronaut Liji. looking like poor Tammi Terrell in a fetching hat and from Ivanno Jeremiah as Simon, the sceptical scientist / engineer who, against his better judgement, is still seduced by Edward’s gargantuan belief and sense of destiny.



The most interesting character is Grace (Pamela Nomvete) who acts as a brake on Edward’s vaulting enthusiasm and seeks to connect the girls with an ancient African mysticism, a journey not so much to the stars as to the soul. But her presence is peripheral, arriving intermittently in scenes, her ideas largely unexplored. There’s an irony in that because although the space race was largely an engineering project, the required science settled for centuries, but both relativity and quantum mechanics are highly mystical, their worlds wholly in the realm of imagination rather than observation. The natural turns out to be very supernatural once we look closely enough.



If the thrust of the drama diffuses across too many themes, Soutra Gilmour’s set is never less than a wonder, wonderfully supported by Dick Straker’s swirling video work. We really do think that we’re floating in Major Tom’s tin can at times.



Ryan Calais Cameron’s For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy remains the greatest play of the 2020s so far, but its unique fusion of movement, storytelling and acting is only glimpsed at in this production. The Afronauts does not represent a crash landing for one of Britain’s brightest talents, but the alchemy hasn’t quite worked this time round.



The Afronauts runs at the Royal Court until 19 December

Photo images: Marc Brenner

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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