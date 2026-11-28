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Mark Twain never said that history doesn't repeat itself but rhymes. Nobody pinned the line on him until 1970, six decades after his death, which makes it the ideal motto for Taylor Mac. Judy (Mac's preferred pronoun) quotes it early on, and the evening that follows treats the American past in the same spirit: half-remembered, cheerfully misattributed and set to tunes you can hum on the way home.

In October 2016, Mac sang for 24 hours straight at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, from noon one day to noon the next, without leaving the stage. That marathon was the original A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: 246 songs, an hour for each decade since 1776, and a 24-piece band that shed one musician every hour until Mac stood alone; Mac explains tonight that the dwindling was an intentional memorial to the AIDS dead inside it. That marathon became a Pulitzer finalist and an Emmy-winning HBO film. Until now, London's only taste of the epic came in 2018, when the Barbican staged its first three decades as part of that year's LIFT Festival.

Photo credit: credit Alejandro S Garrido

Ted Hearne's orchestral arrangements premiered in Bergen in 2022. Their first UK outing boils the whole lot down to two hours without an interval, with the Philharmonia and London Voices conducted by Alan Pierson (Grammy winner, founder of Alarm Will Sound). In other words, this is the Reader's Digest condensed edition, read aloud by a drag act in a balloon hat.

That hat deserves a paragraph of its own. Machine Dazzle, Mac's costumier for a quarter of a century, crowns judy with a Ferris wheel of tinsel-wrapped spokes, each tipped with a balloon in some shade of blue. Below it are a sequinned kimono in lime and cerise stripes and hip-ruffs of tulle in three clashing colours. Whether the balloons toast the "blue wave" Mac spends much of the night celebrating, or simply announce a party, is never made clear. Probably both.

The opener is a reworking of Tori Amos's "Precious Things". A willing but nervous audience member is plucked from the near stalls to sing backing vocals in civvies beside all that tulle, and the contrast is half the joke. For all the talk of current politics, Mac misses a trick: Little Earthquakes, the album the song comes from, turns 35 in January. That makes it old enough to run for president.

Photo credit: Marc Gascoigne

Early on, Mac points up at Le Gateau Chocolat in a box which, under the carved royal arms and the motto "Dieu et mon droit", turns out to be the royal box. By the end its occupants are emptying confetti onto the audience below from over the balcony. God and my right, indeed. This is hardly Chocolat's first encounter with Mac: when I interviewed the British-Nigerian cabaret diva in 2022, he named a workshop with judy in upstate New York as the highlight of his year.

The through-line is what Mac calls "radical sacrifice". Capitalism, among other things, is held up for inspection and then shoved offstage. The participation turns sharper with Springsteen's "Born to Run". The stalls are invited to adopt a MAGA mindset and pelt Mac, as a gay man, with ping pong balls handed out at the door while judy races around the aisles, balloons bobbing through the barrage. Back on stage, the Boss's jock rock anthem of small-town New Jersey escape gets spat out and “Baby this town rips the bones from your back/It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap” suddenly sounds an awful lot like a description of America's recent years.

Photo credit: Marc Gascoigne

Judy also explains a preference for the label "performance art": you can love it or hate it and Mac will still have succeeded (one to remember the next time the Turner Prize is announced). It's a neat get-out clause, and one judy rarely needs. Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" shows why. Like Dylan, Mac was not issued with golden tonsils, and like Dylan, judy builds around the gap so that every word keeps its meaning. "Gloria", introduced as an anti-capitalist song, arrives in barbed baritone and deep growls as Dazzle himself wanders around in one of his own experimental outfits.

Even the conductor's podium isn't safe. Alan Pierson leads the Philharmonia in a cape of magenta tinsel fringe, the only person in concert dress who looks underdressed for the occasion. Between him and the orchestra sits Mac's band: Matt Ray at the piano, Aidan O'Donnell on bass, Greg Glassman on trumpet and Joel E. Matteo on drums behind perspex. Then there's Viva DeConcini, a Brooklyn rocker who bills her playing as "a flaming sword, screaming train, ringing bell, and a scratching chicken". On a vibrant rendition of "Ghost Riders in the Sky", in silver sequins, she makes good on at least three of the four.

By then Mac has changed into another Dazzle outfit, a silver tiara of neon-pink stamens, on top of what appear to be coils of plastic and strips that look suspiciously like massive six-pack rings. Between songs, Mac wonders what The Odyssey or Saving Private Ryan would look like with all the male actors recast with queer men (the women, judy allows, can stay as they are). Then judy reaches for a passage from WH Auden before vocal group London Voices join for the closing numbers, under magenta beams that turn a concert platform into a disco (lighting by Paul Frydrychowski).

Photo credit: Marc Gascoigne

None of this is subtle, and Mac would be the first to say subtlety was never on the menu. Standing on the shoulders of a giant orchestra and dressed in the creations of feted visual artist Dazzle, the 53-year-old performer fearlessly parades judy's opinions, art and musical taste for all to see. Some cabarets work better in a pub; this one deserves a bigger arena.

The send-off is a good one with a rousing encore of Patti Smith's "People Have the Power", which in Brooklyn belonged to the AIDS decade. Mac likes coming to Britain, judy tells us. On every other foreign stop judy has to apologise for the state of America, but here there's no need, because "you helped make it". Ouch. When you've recovered from that burn, please note that Judy is handing out a second helping at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 17 to 23 December with Holiday Sauce.

Twain never said it, Mac sang it anyway, and for two hours on the South Bank the rhyme held.

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music played at the Royal Festival Hall on 26 November. Holiday Sauce runs at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 17 to 23 December.



Photo credit: Marc Gascoigne

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