Review: SPECULATIONS, Marylebone Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The setup for Torben Betts’ new political thriller is an unlikely one: a successful New York journalist in the 1960s hires a new nanny, then proceeds to draw her into a dangerous investigative reporting project, before ultimately ending up in an effective hostage situation. Unfortunately, the rest of the show does little to draw the audience away from the absurdity of the premise.

The journalist in question is Dorothy Kilgallen (Janie Dee), a pioneering female reporter and prominent sceptic about the circumstances behind John F. Kennedy’s assassination (and who herself died mysteriously, aged 52). In this loose version of historical events, her suspicions also extend to the Kennedy family itself, namely JFK and his brother Robert’s alleged involvement in the death of Marilyn Monroe.

Dorothy’s interlocutor is an invented character named Flo (Gloria Obianyo), a young, Black aspiring journalist with an admiration for Robert Kennedy. This is most of what we learn about her throughout the show. Despite warm chemistry between Dee and Obianyo, Flo seems only a vessel to absorb Kilgallen’s ideological concerns – we get the briefest of insights into her own thoughts on the burgeoning Civil Rights movement.

Flo learns of Dorothy’s suspicions, which she is currently writing into a book, in a kind of play-within-a-play; Lee Newby’s elegant Russian doll of a set unfurls to reveal vignettes of Monroe’s affair with Robert Kennedy and of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s brushes with organised crime. Director Trevor Nunn brings his drawing-room sensibilities from recent outings like Easy Virtue to conjure the past as Dorothy imagines it: remote, artificial, with a sense of everyone saying the exact right line at the exact right moment.

Gloria Obianyo and Janie Dee in Speculations. Photo credit: Helen Maybanks

The approach just about works when the subject is Oswald (Joseph Potter), and his cat-and-mouse game with mafia boss Carlos Marcello (a commanding performance from Ferdy Roberts that deftly moves between the jovial and the sinister). These scenes are a smartly paced introduction to a major conspiracy theory, even if the dialogue leans toward exposition-heavy; one can feel the hand of Dorothy the journalist guiding them through.

The shortcomings of Speculations become apparent, though, when the action shifts to Marilyn Monroe (played by Natalie Dunne). Nunn’s detached style of direction, and Dunne’s aloof, transatlantic-vowelled performance, leave little room for separating the woman from the legend, or interrogating who she was beyond tragic stardom and mistreatment by men. It all begs the question of what good another Marilyn resurrection does, a repetition in death of the patterns of exploitation that plagued her in life.

Leaving Marilyn’s legacy aside, Betts also hasn’t quite untangled the knot of what he wants to say here. Beyond the Kennedy connection, it’s not clear what the Monroe and Oswald cases have in common, and why Kilgallen would have been writing a book about both of them. Betts points a vague finger at institutional corruption, at the expense of a coherent story.

There’s also some kind of message here about the importance of hard-hitting, challenging journalism – in this show Kilgallen’s reporting leads to threats against her family, and eventually her own murder. But Speculations is not sure enough of itself to explore this in anything like the depth it deserves.

Speculations plays at Marylebone Theatre until 17 January

Photo credits: Helen Maybanks

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone