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Come this time of year, there are really only two kinds of people: those who fully enter into the Christmas spirit, and those who prefer the Christmas spirit to enter them (be it in the form of gin, mulled wine or the contents of a minibar). Sophie’s Surprise Christmas Party caters generously for both.

Three Legged Race Productions’ Offie-winning Sophie is now on its third outing at Underbelly Soho: first as a birthday party, then as a surprise party and now as a Christmas party which has been seen in one form or another in London, Edinburgh and Canada. This latest episode comes tinged with sadness: Underbelly is breaking its lease early, citing running costs it could no longer cover, and the cabaret venue closes for good after its final performance on 10 January.

And what a way to go. The place couldn’t have hoped for a sexier sayonara, a more awesome au revoir or a cheekier cheerio. Fair warning, though: this is not a show for the quaint of heart, featuring as it does a stripping Santa, a naked unicyclist and (heresy of heresies) the claim that Die Hard is not the ultimate Christmas movie. There’s a decidedly adult take on A Christmas Carol that would have Dickens spinning in his grave faster than a unicycle wheel. Those who ignore the first rule of cabaret, and pay extra for the privilege, can expect not just a great view but an airborne rollerskater, rollerskates and all, whizzing past at high speed just inches from their ringside seats.

Photo credit: Roger Robinson​​

Isis Clegg-Vinell returns after sitting out last year’s run, rejoining Nathan Price, her professional partner of more than a decade. With their co-producer and co-writer, aerialist Katharine Arnold, and her own long-term professional partner, Hugo Desmarais, they form the core of this production. One-man variety show Sam Goodburn and juggler Nathan Armour are on board too.

The premise is that Sophie has lost her Christmas spirit, and the audience must restore it by throwing her an outrageous festive party. As ever, one audience member is picked to play her each night. Where previous iterations leant heavily on immersive japery and Nineties nostalgia, this one is all about the Yuletide. Goodburn plays Ebenezer Scrooge, a married man whose wife (Arnold) chokes on a mince pie. Before he can say “humbug”, he has understandably given up sweet tarts for digestive biscuits and is using one to lure an unsuspecting volunteer on stage.

At some point Scrooge loses all his clothes and needs the audience’s help to retrieve them and get dressed again, all while wheeling round the small central stage on a unicycle. Goodburn's clown-infused act has its own particular homegrown street-savvy style, having taught himself circus before winning Underbelly’s own Circus Maximus talent contest back in 2015. He makes what sounds ridiculous in the retelling seem vaguely plausible and fabulous fun in the moment. Underbelly discovered him, so it is only fitting that he helps turn out the lights.

Photo credit: Roger Robinson​​

Price, in possibly the world’s least convincing Bruce Willis getup, faces off against Clegg-Vinell, ludicrously dressed as Alan Rickman in an oversized moustache and suit, in an entertainingly kinetic dance battle. The pair also appear as rollerskating robot ghosts of Christmas future, a time when AI has taken over and Santa Claus has been replaced by Santa Claude. Desmarais is a high camp Jesus who throws off his dour sandy-coloured robes to reveal sparkly red briefs. In what may or may not be a nod to St Peter's demise, he ends up dangling upside down from a cross before he and Arnold take to a swinging cage for their signature duo routine.

The emotional high point is Arnold on the white silks. The elegiac routine is beautifully timed, carries her decades of experience lightly and is utterly captivating. Its a display of twists, turns and a sweetly controlled horizontal corkscrew, all soaked in adoring spotlights. It is a moment of baptism that helps wash away the show’s cardinal sins.

Those sins are chiefly down to writing that couldn’t be more muddled if it tried. Desmarais’s messiah aside, the biggest Biblical influence seems unintended: there’s a flood of ideas this year but no arcs. The earlier shows hung everything on one idea, a party for Sophie. Bolt on A Christmas Carol and the birth of Christ, and the result is a Frankenstein’s monster that never gels.

Photo credit: Roger Robinson​​

Circus has never needed to follow theatrical conventions such as plot, character development or a coherent plot to be a success; if it did, Come Alive! would have closed years ago. Broadly speaking, companies split into two camps when it comes to dramatic framing. The first takes it very seriously indeed, building whole narratives around performers who just happen to be able to push the limits of the human body and temporarily defy the laws of physics; the brilliant MimeLondon has long made a habit of digging out these treasures for the capital’s audiences. The second announces an overarching concept with some fanfare and then delivers what is, in effect, a themed cabaret night, with each act paying a different degree of lip service to the idea on the poster.

Where the original Sophie most impressed was in finding the tricky path between the two. In its first outing, there was a storyline of sorts. There were comic pastiches of characters we recognised who went somewhere over the course of the evening. Interactive moments pushed the cast past the fourth wall and into the audience's laps. Above all, there was a concept that the company celebrated and clung on to for dear life, from first two-high to final bow.

The Christmas Party has echoes of all that, but echoes are what ghosts leave behind. This time the concept is held far more loosely, and the show drifts, act by act, towards the second camp.

Grumbles aside, Sophie’s still has no competition in London when it comes to jaw-dropping circus dressed up as casual tomfoolery. When Underbelly Soho does eventually give up the ghost on 10 January, it could hardly have picked a better party to leave early.

Sophie’s Surprise Christmas Party continues at Underbelly Boulevard until 10 January.

Photo credit: Roger Robinson​​

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Soho place 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 12% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 20% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 20% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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