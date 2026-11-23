NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Making my way down the Seven Sisters Road, as I did on my bike 40-odd years ago, the kaleidoscope of humanity struck me. There were as many heritages visible as adverts on Google Maps, as many languages as you would find on Duolingo and then some and I recognised all this chaos as the same as me - a Londoner.

I wondered why, with so many stories to be told, this 24 year old play, much performed since, merited another run when hundreds of young writers struggled to see work staged. In the interval, I had my answer, but more of that later.

The play is set in a pub, which director, Paul Harvard, has tellingly turned into a cage, on the rainy night that saw the last match at the unlamented old Wembley stadium, Didi Hamann score the only goal for Germany and the much lamented late Kevin Keegan resign in a toilet. But that momentous night is merely the backdrop for Ray Williams’ play in which the ideas and conflicts come at you faster than the goals went in at the reverse fixture in Munich. All together now, “5-1, even Heskey scored. 5-1, even Heskey scored”.



As the lads gather and the TV flickers and flounders, much to the frustration of ‘teeth and tits’ landlady Gina (Etta Williams), her easily-led son Glen (Michael Yates) and her seen-it-all father Jimmy (Sean Stewart), I was getting flashbacks - triggered as the young people say. I had to work quite hard to suppress the flight option of the fight-or-flight instinct because I’d been here before - many times.



It was different though, because these violent young men whom football attracted with its seductive sense of belonging, its tribal signifiers and its safety in numbers were (largely) not the football fans I knew in the 70s, 80s and 90s. My club had its share of racist chanting, its shameful targeting of black players and its hooligans, but it was somewhat performative and not aligned to organised far right organisations. We were, to some extent, “Scouse not British”, the national anthem booed rather than sang and John Barnes horribly abused at Goodison, until the crowd collectively rose as he left the field to applaud a player we recognised as a great. Not much salve to his pain though.

But going to the Boleyn Ground (West Ham) or Elland Road (Leeds) or even Wembley (England 1 Hungary 0, November 1981) was different. These were not my people, with their accents, their bulldog tattoos and their cropped hair above permanently furrowed brows. These are the England fans in this pub - this was what was urging me to flight not fight.



There’s more than an array of white fans arranged on different points on racism’s dismal spectrum in this pub, there’s a couple of black lads with the wannabe gangsta swagger, whose bullying of Glen leads to the long-heralded denouement, albeit with a twist. And there’s also the emotional heart of the play, brothers, Mark and Barry.

Mark possesses an outward poise, just out of the army, he’s served in Northern Ireland and carries that self-assurance with him. But he also seethes at the racism he can see all around him, from the microaggressions of the dim Jess (Helen Diane Fobister) to the macro aggressions of thuggish Lawrie and on to the pseudo-intellectual bullshit of committed fascist Alan. Somewhere in between that flood of vileness, are two younger brothers: Lawrie’s, named Lee and Mark’s, named Barry.

As they circle each other, the men exemplify different aspects of toxic masculinity. In a changing world in which gender roles are not so defined, the old ‘men’s jobs’ in factories or in trades are disappearing and the foods and faces in shops are unfamiliar, these young adults do not have the emotional intelligence to construct a psychological shelter for themselves in this scary landscape.

These days, they would be easy marks for manosphere influencers, then after a bit of grooming, turning up for Daniel Thomas or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon in their Roderick Spodeish blackshirts and boots. But a quarter-century ago, they had a rumble with the ‘forrins’ when England played away or had the odd dust-up down the high street on a Friday night.



Emmanuel Farinre brings a real poignancy to Barry, the footballer whose talents ensure he is tolerated by the white lads in the pub team, a fake belonging he mistakes for real fellowship and leans so far into it that when the scales fall from his eyes, the tragedy is Shakespearean in its gut-punching impact.

Tayler Marshall gave Lawrie some of the vibes that Stephen Berkoff channeled in his celebrated monologue Dog. He’s a pitbull in human form, but you wonder how hard it must be living on that edge of explosive anger, all day, every day. You’ll never see a more obvious incel on a stage. Thomas Crichton is his opposite as Lee, about to get married, doing well in the Met, but he can’t quite pull away from his old working class roots even though he, and they, know that he will, a Ford Mondeo for trips to IKEA his future.



The meat in the sandwich is provided by a brooding Rico Morris as Mark, whom you know is struggling to restrain his need to fight back, but who is loyal to the family who run the pub, who wind him up, but share a working class London culture. The high point of the drama comes in his conversation with Alan, given a sneering coldness by Louis Alexander-Stannett, who sets out the bookish case for fascism over a game of pool that would be a dance were this West Side Story. These days, Alan would be parroting the likes of Nick Fuentes; back then it was Enoch Powell.

The conversation is electrifying, but goes nowhere (perhaps inevitably) but it’s also a flaw in an otherwise strong drama even if it shows it age at times - there are too many characters and too many ideas for them all to breathe, for them all to punch their weight. It’s all end to end stuff when a little midfield possession to catch our breath.



Oh, and that answer I received in the interval as to why Sing Yer Hearts Out For The Lads did indeed merit another outing? A headline on my phone, “Reform UK considers pact with Restore Britain to overcome stalling performance in polls”.



Now what could they possibly have in common?

Sing Yer Hearts Out For The Lads at Collective Acting Studio until 27 November

Photo images courtesy Collective Acting Studio

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 The Other Palace 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 19% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone