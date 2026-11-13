Review: SHARP EDGES, Camden People’s Theatre

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Sophocles inspires Sophie Max to write a candid look at familial violence. Sharp Edges is merely a shadow of Electra, but Max coils the myth on itself and turns it into a sorrowful one-woman-show on (dis)loyalty and grief. Directed by Blair McAlpine, Max is Ellie, who grew up in a divided family. The overt factions saw Ellie and her father band together to snicker and oppose her mother and sister. Ellie idolises her dad and detests her mum. “When I was born, I think Mum was disappointed [...] No one was particularly happy to see me”.

She narrates the singularities of surviving in a hostile home environment. In her pyjamas, white-knuckling a small knife, she lists all the ways you can kill a man with a blade against a low, menacing rumble. Max’s writing is descriptive and emotive. The play is intense, but a bit sluggish as a whole. McAlpine suspends the narration of child neglect and domestic precarity in a limbo: a door, a tiny curtained window, and a cabinet float among tall wheat-toned grasses. Ellie’s struggles gain an oneiric quality.

As the audience becomes Ellie’s confessor, a lifetime of abuse unfolds. Once her father and sister suddenly disappear, her mother disassociates and starts attending to her kids. Ellie’s resourcefulness is the only thing preventing her and her little brother from going hungry. There’s an acute, steady aplomb to Max’s delivery, but her rage is constantly bubbling just underneath the surface. McAlpine maintains a cohesive tone throughout, but doesn’t corral Max’s tendency to end her sentences in upspeak.

Her confessional monologue lands with pointed force, in spite of its rather anticlimactic ending. The script is otherwise strong and limber, so we wonder if it was docked too sharply for its own sake. Nonetheless, Max offers a sincere yet limited take on the nuances of mistreatment through the eyes of a growing girl. As her character ages, Max’s perspective buries deeper into the subtext. She self-censors every time she’s about to reveal what happened, and her hyperawareness goes into overdrive. Sharp Edges is genuinely harrowing at times.

All in all, it’s a promising new play. Max’s voice is idiosyncratic, and her observational skills are crisp. She writes with a distinctive style that could be nurtured into an increasingly poetic slant, and she’s not afraid of making her public work for it. The piece might not be perfect yet, but Sophie Max is onto something.

Sharp Edges runs at Camden People's Theatre until 14 November.

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