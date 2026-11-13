Review Roundup: The RSC's HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF Transfers To London

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Shakespeare’s great tragedy and Radiohead’s critically acclaimed album collide for a mesmerising live experience that fuses theatre, music and movement. Elsinore has a new ruler, and the air bites. Hamlet Hail to the Thief centres on Hamlet and Ophelia’s awakening to the lies and corruption infecting their war-like state. In this witching hour, when ghosts reveal wild and hurling truths, hectic pulses through the blood of its citizens. When minds and hearts are overthrown, music speaks loudly.

What did the ciritics think?

Hamlet Hail to the Thief runs at Barbican Theatre until 23 January 2027

Photo credits: Manuel Harlan

Debbie Gilpin, BroadwayWorld: Paul Hilton always excels in antagonistic roles; his portrayal of Claudius, whilst mostly evil, does display some complexities and nuances which keeps the audience interested - his Jaggeresque movement is particularly compelling. It’s Samuel Blenkin, however, who deserves the majority of the plaudits as the eponymous prince. Not only does his physicality perfectly suit the requirements of this production, but his delivery of the text feels completely natural and allows the weight of the emotion to really hit you. Easily one of the best portrayals of Hamlet I’ve ever seen.

Theo Bosanquet, London Theatre: But the final word belongs to the cast. There are some excellent interpretations, from Baldwin's engaging Horatio to Harrison's empathetic Gertrude and Hilton's wiry, shrewd - and, it has to be said, Thom Yorke-resembling - Claudius. And Blenkin's Hamlet is among the best I've seen. He's a natural fit, with sometimes strained, sometimes surprising intonation (he repeats "the play's the thing" with palpable joy) and an air of youthful, angst-ridden stubbornness. Hamlet, it transpires, is a very Radiohead kind of guy.

Dominic Maxwell, The Times: As the famous lines and moments pop up they rarely have room to resonate. The boobyish nature of Polonius (Nicolas Tennant) scarcely registers — there’s no time. The usually excellent Paul Hilton huffs his guilt as the dodgy Claudius, but it’s too sudden a change of gear. I couldn’t make out much of what his Ghost, a warped projection on the fans and cooling ducts of the back wall, was bellowing.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: Elsewhere there is a curious blandness. The songs, wonderfully orchestrated by Yorke and arranged by Justin Levine, form a resonating backdrop but the action seems to flatten itself in response. The cuts – the play is down from around three hours to an unbroken 100 minutes – strip out most of the poetry, and all the thought. They are intelligent in terms of moving the action forward, but once Hamlet gets reduced to its plot there’s not much left. He gets told to avenge the murder of his father and doesn’t do anything about it. Until the end, which here is rendered as an unusually bloody knife fight with lots of poison spitting.

Andrzej Lukowski, Time Out: What it’s definitely not is Hamlet dumbed down for 6Music dads: it’s a pummelling, gruelling descent into one man’s personal abyss. One of the niceties of a three-and-a-half-hour version is that we debate whether the Danish prince is ‘really’ mad or if it’s all subterfuge: here Blenkin lurches over edge with such abandon after meeting his father’s ghost (or something posing as it) that there is simply no question that he has become sundered from the limited sanity to be found here. And yes, you miss the depth and richness and humour of a full Hamlet. Quite a lot of what makes the play great has definitely been cut. But it’s been cut in the interests of an imperfect but enthralling new vision.

Nick Curtis, The Standard: The music is less prominent than I remember from the Manchester premiere at Aviva Studios two years ago, Yorke’s songs mostly broken down into keening phrases and drum-driven riffs. Hail to the Thief – originally a response to George W Bush’s controversial 2000 election win - becomes a ghostly soundtrack for events that may well be happening in Hamlet’s disordered mind. We sense this particularly when his jerky dance movements are echoed by the hapless Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, as if they are possessed by him.