Review Roundup: THE LIVES OF OTHERS at the Adelphi Theatre

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Listening changes everything. 1984. East Germany. A writer and an actor are placed under state surveillance. From the attic above their apartment, their Stasi man listens for evidence of subversion. But to observe a life is to risk changing your own.

Starring Keira Knightly, Stephen Dillane and Luke Thompson, Robert Icke's adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning film The Lives of Others comes to the West End until 9 January 2027. What did the critics think?

The Lives of Others is at the Adelphi Theatre until 9 January 2027

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Aliya Al-Hassan, BroadwayWorld: A theatrical star vehicle can be a hit-and-miss affair, but this cast does not disappoint. Stephen Dillane is the standout as Wiesler, giving a masterclass in understated yet utterly human acting. Dillane imbues the character with a blankly unemotional obedience to the Stasi cause, which eventually cracks as he is exposed to the couple's lives, personalities and the reality of what he is committed his life to becomes all too clear. The moment when he breaks down listening to Georg playing the piano music gifted to him by his dead friend is beautifully done and incredibly moving.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: All that is conveyed by inference and suggestion in the film but takes on the feverish nature of a melodrama on stage. Luke Thompson plays writer George Dreyman, and seems too puppyish in the role. Knightley is his girlfriend, Christa-Maria Sieland, a stage actor and the object of jealous lust for venal government minister Hempf (Andrew Woodall), who seeks to destroy Dreyman so he can claim her. She gives a committed performance, but the character feels overheated and underwritten. She wears glamorous dresses with cinched waists and coiffed hair, looking like a woman who could be from wartime Berlin rather than 1980s East Germany, and quotes lines from Romeo and Juliet which hang oddly: this couple are not star-crossed teenagers but grownups carrying their own secrets.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: It’s wonderfully, fluently, staged on Hildegard Bechtler’s revolving set, which contrasts the beige utilitarian plainness of Wiesler’s dank flat, with the elegance of Dreyman’s where the plain walls are enlivened by fine modern paintings. As the flat turns, events unfold inside it and Wiesler, at first sitting to one side, earphones clamped to his head, typing his impersonal reports – “unwrap presents, then have intercourse” – becomes changed by them. Giles Thomas’s soundscape adds crackle and distortion to the conversations listened to; when Wiesler takes his headphones off, Dreyman and his friends are suddenly silenced.

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: The essence of wrapped-up, wintry solitude, Dillane is almost a spectral figure, and Icke has him surreally insinuating himself among his targets, unseen, headphones clamped to his ears. Sparingly employing camerawork for the interrogation scenes, the director makes the case for the story as a live, communal experience: there’s an astounding coup de théâtre when the set is pulled apart, exposing the Adelphi’s full stage, the scene-shifters, and the artifice of it all. That’s not just a Truman Show-style indictment of Communist oppression, but a form of mass implication, too: we’re all voyeurs here.

Marianka Swain, London Theatre: One of the biggest adaptation changes is that the action nearly all takes place within the apartment, ramping up the claustrophobia. Hildegard Bechtler’s monumental revolving design allows us (and the Stasi) to examine every inch of this space, with sparing use of video projection for private moments like Sieland popping pills or her sickening sexual assault – which, in a nightmarish touch, is drowned out by Cass Elliot’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music”. Giles Thomas’s intense sound design also features eerie mic crackle when we’re listening in.

Clive Davis, The Times: Martina Gedeck, who portrayed Sieland, Dreyman’s partner, in the original, had a memorably bruised quality to her: you can easily imagine her as the GDR’s equivalent of Glenda Jackson. Knightley shimmers, but isn’t allowed room to do much more. What’s also largely missing here is a sense of the sheer drabness of East German society. Where’s all the communist-era polyester?

Dave Fargnoli, The Stage: Dillane plays Wiesler as a blank space in a grey uniform. Softly spoken and self-effacing, he reveals little about his motivations, usually responding to questions with monosyllabic mumbles. But Dillane communicates an impressive degree of nuance through body language and expression, passing through phases of panic, grief, and acceptance as the story unfolds. Unknowingly living under his constant scrutiny, Knightley gives a committed – if never entirely convincing – performance as Sieland.

Nick Curtis, The Standard: Knightley, Thompson and Higgins are excellent, and there is sterling supporting work from Calum Finlay, Irfan Shamji and Nick Holder. But it’s impossible to take your eyes off Dillane, with his grey demeanour, exhausted flyaway hair and small, fussy gestures. His comic timing when he pecks out dialogue for a play about Lenin and his mother, instead of filing an accurate report, is impeccable.

Sarah Hemming, Financial Times: The actors trace precisely and eloquently the cost this exacts. Thompson’s glossy confidence and boy-next-door bounce gradually drain away as he realises that he’s a pawn; Knightley’s defiantly tilted chin and poised charm give way to brittle, strung-out despair. Dillane, meanwhile, is sensationally good as a man eaten away by the sordid reality of grubbing about in people’s intimate lives.