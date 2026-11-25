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Based on the uplifting true story of solidarity between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike, Pride follows two seemingly disparate communities united during one of Britain’s most turbulent political eras.



Set against the backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government, the story explores themes of identity, resilience, and the power of unlikely alliances.



This new musical of Pride is a co-production between the National Theatre and P&P Productions, the latter led by Warchus, Beresford, Nia Janis of Playful Productions, and David Livingstone, who also produced the original film.

What did the critics think?

Pride the Musical runs at the Bridge Theatre until 8 May 2027

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Christiana Rose, BroadwayWorld: What makes Pride the Musical so affecting, however, is its understanding that solidarity is not simply about supporting another community from a distance. It is about showing up, listening, standing alongside one another and recognising that the fight for equality and dignity is interconnected. The relationships formed between the activists and the mining families demonstrate the extraordinary things which can happen when people put aside their differences and unite behind a common cause.

Alex Wood, WhatsOnStage: If you’d indulge a broader point, it’s hard not to see the contemporary pertinence – the incontestable proof that being inside a community, aligning oneself with others, standing hand-in-hand can, fundamentally, change you for the better. Be that in a union, in an activist group, or sitting together in a theatre. In times of digital isolation, with the erosion of LGBTQ+ spaces, that timeliness has newfound urgency.

Julia Rank, London Theatre: Jonathan’s hard-earned wisdom is contrasted with the coming-of-age story of Dan Hand’s wide-eyed Bromley (nicknamed as such due to his suburban background), who lets rip with his 11 o’clock official coming-out number “I Like Guys”. Like its characters, the show is a little rough around the edges, but it wouldn’t do for it to be too slick. This is ensemble theatremaking at its most endearing, combining social and political grit with unashamed flamboyance. The story’s real-life players would be proud.

Clive Davis, The Times: Matthew Warchus’s production, which premiered at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff this summer, then moved to the National before now finding a home at the Bridge, has an unabashed streak of sentimentality. The book, by the film’s screenwriter Stephen Beresford (who is also the lyricist), is often as unsubtle as the Socialist Workers Party placards that litter the stage.

Sara Newman, London Theatre Reviews: Act two is where the show really comes into its own. Jo Cox's words, that we are "more united and have far more in common than that which divides us", kept running through my mind. The music and choreography gain energy, the political stakes deepen and the AIDS crisis hits head-on. Vulnerability, passion and anger power through, relationships strengthen, and the humour is warm and a much-needed accent to the bleak times.

Guillermo Nazara, First Night Magazine: It is actually an endearing piece. And for the most part, it’s quite entertaining. But it isn’t brilliant, by any means. Bookwriter and lyricist Stephen Beresford provides the writing’s strongest ingredients: his dialogue is sharp, amusing, and engaging, while his lyrics are perceptive, polished (despite some occasionally prosaic segments), and feature some interesting rhymes (“if I can be any bolder / keep Tristan, take Isolda” being a deliciously camp example).