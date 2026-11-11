Review Roundup: Caryl Churchill's CLOUD 9 At The National Theatre

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In Victorian Africa, where Clive is a colonial administrator and patriarch, his wife, son and servant struggle to be what’s expected of them. When the family turn up a hundred years later in 70s London, what can they make of themselves in a world where empire lingers and freedom calls?



With its audacious theatricality and razor-sharp wit, Caryl Churchill’s landmark work, Cloud 9, continues to challenge how we think about gender, power and the legacies of empire. Dominic Cooke directs a bold new production that brings fresh urgency to this daring and satirical classic.

What did the critics think?

Cloud 9 runs until 13 January 2027 at The National Theatre

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Josh Maughan, BroadwayWorld: Dominic Cooke’s revival understands the importance of the play’s theatrical contrasts. Its first half is unapologetically camp, deliberately ridiculous and British in its pomp. It is tempting to laugh at the audacity of it all, and quite right that we should. Yet the comedy is doing something more pointed than simply mocking the Victorians as it exposes the ridiculousness of a society that considers its own prejudices entirely reasonable.

Anya Ryan, London Theatre: Cloud 9, as with much of Churchill’s work, is a play that tugs at theatrical convention. 125 years pass, the characters age by just 25 years, and the actors swap roles to present a less regimented society, albeit one still weighed down by confusion. You can see Cooke’s care for the text in this revival: visions of past versions of Betty and Edward appear, and lines that nod to what’s come before – “Victoria was a pretty child just like a little doll” – are played with knowing irony.

Nick Curtis, The Standard: That the pederasty and the sexual exploitation of a native underclass is still played for laughs feels distinctly uncomfortable, particularly with celebrity predators currently all over the headlines. The way Edward is clouted and derided (“sissy”, “girly”) for playing with dolls and failing to man up is another expression of warping male dominance that feels discomfiting today.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: The writing is explicit. These are characters who are all discovering their sexual beings, however non-binary and gender-fluid that might be, and in finding themselves, they might actually begin to shake off the entrenched attitudes that shape society. The individual who perhaps goes on the longest journey is Betty (beautifully played with simpering sadness in the first act by Sam Thompson and with strait-laced dignity in the second by Ellen Robertson) whose final acceptance of herself and the people around her is unexpectedly and heart-raisingly emotional.

Sam Marlowe, The Stage: All of which might sound like hard work, yet is actually anything but, in a production that is gloriously entertaining. There’s an increasingly frenzied, farcical quality to the crazed comedy of manners in the first half, in which Miriam Buether’s design surrounds an ornate stone veranda with encroaching, dense trees and the entire stage with a gilt picture frame, as if Victorian Britain, with its neat, reductive notions of culture and civilisation, is attempting to impose order on a world it can’t control or understand.