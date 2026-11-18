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Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion describe how physical objects move and interact when subjected to a force. The Law of Inertia explains that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in a straight line unless acted upon. The Second Law says that the acceleration of an object directly depends on the net force acting on the object and inversely on the object’s mass. The Third Law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Stephanie Greenwood applies physics to romance in an heartbreaking exegesis of an emotionally abusive relationship.

Sam (Greenwood herself) bumps into Paul (Sean Hart) on a crowded train, setting off a chain reaction that will bring both of them to their knees. They are strikingly different. She’s a neurotic and potentially neurodivergent physicist whose dream is to be the one who discovers Dark Matter; he is a love-bombing author on the path to fame. His jokey nonchalant ways clash with her serious approach to life – she envies his certainty, he exploits her worries.

Stephanie Greenwood and Sean Hart in Relative Motion

Greenwood’s script is a mixed bag. Running unbroken for one hour and 20 minutes, the quality of the play is split into two ranges. The first half is rather dull, wanting to be endearing with its cheesy rom-com vibe and charming meet-cute. It’s unfortunately steeped in cringeworthy and pedestrian exchanges. Yet the last two acts change the nature and pace of the piece. The cracks that have started to appear become unignorable chasms, and the tone shifts.

Once the plot gets into step properly, Paul’s manipulations come to the forefront. His moods start dictating the narrative, and both Greenwood and Hart get to show off their acting chops as their roles gain depth. While the writing remains fairly unremarkable throughout, the dynamics in Greenwood’s story make it more interesting as they develop. However, her reiterations of the Newtonian allegory reveal very little trust in her audience, who are spoon-fed what should be found in the subtext.

Stephanie Greenwood in Relative Motion

Nevertheless, the details in her observations and the peculiarities of her characters are strong. While the dialogues perhaps lack that kick of realism that would lift the calibre of the play, Relative Motion is unquestionably gripping. Wiebke Green’s direction gives it a cohesive, beckoning rhythm: Greenwood and Hart are moving almost constantly, circling and orbiting one another as their relationship snowballs hastily. Designer Kit Hinchcliffe suspends the action in a gunmetal vacuum that doubles as a blackboard surface for Sam’s explanations.

Each scene is set against movement too, often unfolding on a train, announcements blaring in the background. The production toys with the distance between the two bodies, who prowl the stage unnaturally and dreamlike (every train they catch has an enviable amount of space for them to roam). We wish this surrealist touch extended past the visual side of the project, as this minimalist flair allows us to concentrate on the subtleties of the show.

Sean Hart and Stephanie Greenwood in Relative Motion

The emphasis on the dialogue is a blessing and a curse in this case: when it’s good, it’s really good, which highlights its more mediocre turns. All in all, Greenwood’s piece is a valuable analysis of how sneaky psychological violence can be. She explores how ambition warps a person, and how emotional instability easily becomes the foundation of predatory abuse

Relative Motion runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough until 5 December.

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