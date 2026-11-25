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If you're looking for a festive family show that isn't either a pantomime or a ballet, then Birmingham Rep's new musical adaptation of J. M. Barrie's classic Peter Pan may be the perfect fairy dust-sprinkled treat for you. Exuberant, whimsical and cleverly balancing nostalgia with reinvention, it's an enchanting way to bring the story of Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys to a new generation.

The curtain rises on the Darling children's attic bedroom, where Hayley Grindle’s set provides Victorian charm aplenty: dollhouses, traditional furniture, a twinkling Christmas tree, and a Birmingham-inspired skyline lit up beneath. Above, a circular window speaks of the opportunity for adventure, which soon arrives in the form of Peter. The sets continue to delight as the children fly through starry skies and reach Neverland, where massive Wonka-esque flowers tower over the characters, their bright petals rippling in the breeze.

Phil Porter's adaptation foregrounds the female characters, with Wendy taking centre stage. Amber Sylvia Edwards is captivating throughout, clear-voiced and brimming with energy as she wrestles with the competing demands of childhood and maturity, and the tension between following individual pleasure and feeling maternal responsibility for her siblings. She's supported by a charming cast of Lost Boys, including James Ifan’s adorable toffee-loving Tootles. The Lost Boys also form the majority of the actor-musicians, and their movement between the stage and orchestra pit is flawless.

Iverson Yabut plays the title character, though he feels slightly sidelined and doesn't quite encapsulate Peter's normal charm. It's interesting that this version chooses to make him not only capricious but at times cruel, a quality that perhaps makes it easier for Wendy to leave him behind.

Peter's nemesis Captain Hook is reimagined as Hooky the Pirate Queen, played with relish by Hannah McPake (doing double duty as the strict Mrs Darling who carries her own secrets). McPake's scene-stealing Hook is deliciously evil, a riot of velvet ruffles and crocodile-induced paranoia, and has some of the funniest songs in the show.

Where the show strays furthest from its source material is perhaps in its portrayal of Tinkerbell, here played by a foot-stomping Emmy Stonelake in steampunk goggles and fluffy pink trousers threaded with fairy lights, with a personality that channels Gavin and Stacey's Nessa. Tink's bitter asides about Wendy bring humour throughout, and Stonelake and Edwards’ late duet is a highlight. Stonelake also brings their considerable charisma to the role of Crocodile, with a snappy Act Two opener that gives new meaning to the term lounge lizard, though unfortunately the lyrics in this song are particularly difficult to make out.

Ruth Chan’s original songs offer a wide range of styles, encompassing contemporary musical theatre, upbeat sea shanties, rock and even a little ska in the introduction of the Lost Boys. Some could be more memorable, but they're all enjoyable, and together with Joseph Murphy’s direction they move the show along at a good pace. At times when all the younger cast are onstage, the show can feel a little chaotic and shouty, but children in the audience will likely love this.

Peter Pan may have first been performed in 1904, but it hasn't lost its appeal, and families across the Midlands are likely to fall in love with this awfully big adventure all over again.

Peter Pan is at Birmingham Rep until 17 January 2027

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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