Review: NERO, Southwark Playhouse

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On paper, Nero has all the makings of a genuinely exciting new musical. It’s written by Spring Awakening creators Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and is led by Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman. The story of the emperor Nero is full of dark twists and morally complex characters, and the show has been in development for over twenty years. It’s hard to work out, then, why this production is so bafflingly misjudged.

The tone and setting are confused from the outset: Feldman takes to the stage in a bright-coloured catwalk ensemble and croons into a mic, before being joined by other characters in full Roman toga get up. It initially appears that this is a fable about theatricality and performance in politics, and could develop into an interesting study of cults of personality. Instead, it simultaneously tackles political manipulation, Trumpian policies, incest, misogyny, and, somehow, circus, in a way that becomes harder to follow with each scene that follows.

From the book to the costuming, Nero struggles to find any tonal consistency. The dialogue is half made up of rhyming couplets that sound straight out of a Latin translation, and half of crude sex jokes and thrown around terms like ‘bitch’ and ‘whore’. While this is a story that could be evergreen, the book is incredibly on the nose with it’s Trumpisms, from ‘aliens’ stealing jobs to cries to 'Make Rome Great Again'. At the same time, sequin trousers and hot pink lingerie appear alongside togas and Roman sandals in a production that feels lost in its anachronisms. Side plots about Nero’s bisexuality and love of women’s clothes feel especially misjudged, bordering on offensive.

It would be fair to expect a show about Nero to feature plenty of brutality, but here plotlines about forced marriage, child loss and abortion, and questionable sexual politics feel distasteful, and often laughed off. Meanwhile, the show’s many violent deaths are neither shocking nor moving, and confusingly range in method from a modern shotgun to medieval sabers. The degree of incest depicted also feels uncalled for, and quite hard to watch.

The cast do a valiant job, especially Feldman in the title role. His vocals elevate the musical numbers, and he makes Nero’s apparent stardom more believable with his undeniably watchable stage presence. Other standouts include Sally Dexter as his mother Agrippina, oozing villainy, and Stephen Carlile, who brings top tier vocals to his songs as Seneca. This is a talented, West End-worthy cast… it’s just a shame that some of the lines they have been given can’t be saved by strong delivery. Confusing costuming aside, there's also some great design work in Robbie Butler's memorable lighting and Georgia Lowe's set, especially when it comes to the use of mirrors in Act 2.

The music is one of the show’s top redeeming features, especially when it comes to group numbers like ‘A Double Dip of Darkness’ and ‘Golder By the Day’. The melodies are catchy and harmonies tight, with Sheik’s trademark folk sound ringing true. A few numbers bear uncanny similarities to Spring Awakening and the duo’s Alice By Heart, especially Octavia’s motif ‘The Winter Wind’. But take the music in isolation, and the bare bones of Nero’s life story, and this has the potential to be a much better, more interesting show

It’s not all bad: the music is well-written and excellently sung, the cast are immensely talented, the idea itself is worthwhile. And with this production coming shortly after Duncan Sheik’s tragic passing, it’s great to hear his music back on a London stage. It’s just a shame that so many aspects of this production are such a mess.

Cover Image Credit: Manuel Harlan

Nero runs at Southwark Playhouse (Elephant) until 5 December

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