Review: MAX OLESKER: MAKING THE CUT, Soho Theatre

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There are few things more complicated than falling in love. Add religious conversion, a formidable collection of rabbis, a strict kosher diet and the small matter of having to prove that you are Jewish enough to marry the girl of your dreams, and suddenly a complicated relationship looks positively straightforward.



Welcome to Making the Cut, Max Olesker’s heartfelt and frequently absurd journey through love, identity and belonging, presented by Soho Theatre Upstairs and adapted from his critically acclaimed memoir, Making the Cut: An Unorthodox Love Story (Ebury/Penguin).



We begin, appropriately enough, with a discussion about the respective merits and considerable disadvantages of Jägerbombs. It is 2am at the Edinburgh Fringe, and Olesker is about to encounter the girl who will turn his life upside down. Eliana appears to be the perfect match. Their cultural backgrounds, religious identities, values and aspirations seem wonderfully aligned. What could possibly go wrong? Well, quite a lot, as it turns out.



Olesker discovers that although he considers himself Jewish, his religious credentials do not quite satisfy the requirements of Orthodox Judaism. His mother converted to the faith and his father is Jewish, but this particular religious bureaucracy has rather more stringent entry requirements. If he wants to marry Eliana, he must undertake a full Orthodox conversion. Love, it seems, is not quite enough. There is paperwork, protocol and an extraordinary amount of commitment involved.



What follows is an increasingly outrageous initiation into Orthodox Jewish life. Three synagogue visits a day, keeping Shabbat, eating kosher, studying the Torah with a tutor and moving into the home of a strictly observant Jewish family are just the beginning. His progress is scrutinised by a holy list of rabbis, with absolutely no indication of how long this particular probationary period might last. Physical contact with his fiancée is also off the table. Romance has rarely required quite so much administrative effort.



Olesker’s storytelling is wonderfully self-deprecating, finding comedy in the bewilderment of a man attempting to navigate a world which is both familiar and entirely unfamiliar. His observations are sharply drawn, but never cruel, and there is a genuine affection for the people who become part of his extraordinary journey.



Among the characters who deserve particular recognition is Eliana’s grandmother, affectionately known as Lion. A former couture model, she is introduced as something approaching perfection personified: fabulously glamorous, wonderfully eccentric and apparently in possession of the most luxurious carpets imaginable.



Family life provides some of the evening’s most entertaining material. When the two families finally meet for a meal, Olesker’s father manages to consume four bowls of chicken soup, before realising that the rest of the meal has yet to arrive. It is a beautifully observed moment of familial comedy, capturing the cultural differences and social awkwardness which make the evening so relatable. Sometimes the greatest test of religious compatibility is simply getting through dinner.



Yet beneath the increasingly hilarious obstacles, there is a more poignant story unfolding. Family health difficulties and the deterioration of loved ones bring an additional emotional weight to Olesker’s commitment. His conversion is no longer simply about satisfying the requirements of a future marriage. It becomes a journey of personal discovery, sacrifice and understanding what belonging really means.



One particular highlight is a musical tribute to Hendon Way, which provides a wonderfully unexpected moment of comedy and local recognition. Olesker’s reflections on finding himself in the care and generosity of a family who have welcomed him into their home like Paddington Bear are sweet and on point. Like the beloved bear, he finds himself dependent on the kindness of strangers, discovering that community and acceptance can be found in the most unexpected places. It is an affectionate comparison which captures the warmth at the heart of the production.



Directed by Tom Parry, the show balances the ridiculous with the genuinely moving, allowing the humour to emerge naturally from the extraordinary circumstances rather than relying on cheap laughs. Olesker has an engaging stage presence and an instinct for comic timing, with an ability to make even the most daunting aspects of his conversion feel accessible and entertaining.



Ultimately, completing the conversion requires further significant physical and spiritual commitments, including circumcision and immersion in the mikveh. After all the studying, waiting, questioning and personal sacrifice, we wonder if Olesker will finally meets the requirements. He reflects on the profound experience which has changed him.



Making the Cut is about far more than religious conversion. It explores the complexities of identity, the expectations placed upon us by family and tradition, and the lengths we might go to for love. More importantly, it recognises that belonging is not necessarily something we inherit. Sometimes it is something we build, with patience, generosity and a great deal of help from other people.



Olesker has delivered a story which is a theatrical comedy, as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. You may arrive expecting a comedy about an unconventional romance, but leave considering the meaning of faith, family and finding your place in the world.

Max Olesker: Making the Cut runs until 9 January 2027 at Soho Theatre.

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