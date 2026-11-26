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Luminiscence at Christmas promises to deliver "the story of the City in an immersive 360° experience", and takes place at Westminster Cathedral, the heart of the faith of the Catholic Church in London. It provides narration (written by Tim Whitnall, voiced by Hugh Bonneville) and music by the Lux Aeterna choir.

The selling point is the video mapping that transforms the cathedral into an approximation of what was originally planned when it was built - but this comes with its own problems. It quickly becomes apparent that what Luminiscence is all about is not the story of the City of Westminster, but the story of how the cathedral never had enough money to complete its mosaics and gold-leafed ceiling.

There is some lip service in the narration to the idea of a wider story. The cathedral was built on the grounds of Tothill Fields Prison in the slums of Westminster, and completed and consecrated in 1910. Wartime bombing and peacetime regeneration are mentioned, and the internationally diverse population of London is noted. However, I expected more about characters, stories, and history placed in context.

Luminiscence

Photo credit: Mikhail Sytenkov

So what do you experience in Luminiscence​​​​? First of all, it has to be noted that the queues are long, and with doors opening just 10 minutes before the advertised show time, it is inevitable that it will not start on time. We were seated in the Gold area by 7.45 pm, but the Silver seats were still being filled at 8 pm. Gold are the best seats to see the whole panorama of video projection; Silver are nearer the front if you want to see the choir (and on some nights, a 14-piece orchestra).

Once inside, narration and music alternate with the projections offering an idea of what the cathedral looked like at construction, and what was planned with regard to statues, decoration, and mosaics. The wartime section has planes overhead, and a burst of flowers afterwards. A mention of London as a centre of 1960s culture is accompanied by "Ave Maria" complete with dancing doves.

It is an augmentation on an already architecturally rich building, but the projections are not as bold or as colourful as the publicity shots suggest. Some are also repeated. What I found most effective was the occasional illumination of the cathedral's altar, cross, and windows, rather than an idealisation of what could be.

Luminiscence

Photo credit: Mikhail Sytenkov

The music from the choir is full of classical favourites, culminating in "Ode to Joy" from Beethoven's 9th before a selection of Christmas carols including "O Holy Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful". The choir also briefly sings at the door to entertain the queues before admission. The music wraps you in a lovely glow, with the 8-piece choir in excellent voice. However, I understand that the Luminiscence show in Manchester includes contemporary music and perhaps that would have offered some variety here.

Luminiscence is not a cheap experience: you can go to the digital gallery at Outernet London and be wowed by more impressive work for free, or check out more immersive work in Playing With Fire over at the Southbank Centre. With the collection boxes for the cathedral funds as you leave, it also feels a little tone-deaf during a cost-of-living crisis, with the city's homeless and needy living nearby on a very cold night.

Ultimately, I found Luminiscence ​​​​​​an intriguing prospect which didn't quite live up to expectations. If you enjoy church architecture, you might prefer to visit the cathedral at other times; and the video show falls a little short of similar experiences in the capital.

Luminiscence continues at Westminster Cathedral.

Photo credits: Mikhail Sytenkov

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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