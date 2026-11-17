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A criticism often levelled at Julius Caesar is that, when the plans of Brutus, Cassius and the rest come to a state of inertia in the fourth act, so too does the drama. In this production, Joe Hill-Gibbins attempts to resolve that issue by injecting a dose of dynamism, with mixed results.

In his sleek, 90-minute abridged version of Shakespeare’s text, Hill-Gibbins strips the cast back to just four: Brutus, Cassius, Mark Antony and the titular Roman dictator. Much of the time all the cast is on stage, and they are constantly in motion. While Caesar’s assassins conspire, Caesar and Antony are somewhere skulking in the background; when the conspirators eventually commit suicide, they are writhing in the embrace of each other and of their enemies.

A slimmed-down cast immediately presents the challenge of conveying the unstoppable force of the Roman mob. Percussionists Louisa Anne and Zands Duggan strike gongs whose volume ebbs and flows with the tide of popular opinion, and their soundscapes conjure up storms both real and metaphorical. Elsewhere, designer Rosanna Vize makes the most of the Sam Wanamaker’s candlelit setting; cast members are often carrying candles, holding each other’s faces to the flames, which reflect off a giant silver disc forming the back wall. The eerie light lends a particular frisson to the play’s supernatural elements, traditionally so difficult to stage.

What this all means in practice is that this Julius Caesar never fails to hold the audience’s attention. But there is a question of how much is being lost amid the bells and whistles. Hill-Gibbins has successfully created an atmosphere of dread and rebellion, but there is a distinct void where some substance ought to be. When the turgid later scenes of Brutus and Cassius arguing in their tent do arise (rather abruptly, due to the abridgement), no amount of interesting lighting or striking tableaux can rescue them. Caesar and Antony are still silent presences downstage, but do little to help these scenes feel more cohesive with the earlier three acts.

The performances alaso do not feel larger enough than life to truly sing in this visually and sonically overwhelming setting. Caoilfhionn Dunne’s Brutus has an interesting comic edge, but Natey Jones’s Cassius starts in an overly manic register and largely stays there. Kate Duchêne as Caesar himself is more bluster than genuine authority, though her unintelligible, monstrous portrayal of the Soothsayer is appropriately unsettling. Adam Gillen, however, rises to the occasion with an unusual interpretation of Antony rooted in a paranoia that the audience can never quite trust; in his funerary oration, you almost find yourself falling for the propaganda.

There is quite possibly room for a more lyrical version of Julius Caesar in this vein, that treats the central political conflict as something elemental, untethered to any kind of historical reality. It’s also refreshing to see a Julius Caesar that isn’t heavy-handed in its comparisons to modern authoritarianism. But this light-touch iteration goes too far in the other direction, giving the audience too much to look at and not enough time to ponder the words they’re hearing.

Julius Caesar plays at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe until 14 February

Photo credits: Marc Brenner

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