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Anthony E Palermo’s stage adaptation of Frank Capra’s life-affirming 1946 classic begins with an MC, who announces a little confusingly that this is the work of the “Jermyn Street Radio Theatre”, performing for a live studio audience. It’s a charming way to evoke nostalgic Christmas broadcasts, but it also betrays the fact that this production is not quite sure what it wants to be.

The conceit of a “radio play on stage” is taken seriously by the cast, who change voices at the drop of a hat. You could close your eyes here and still get a powerful sense of each of the characters populating the small town of Bedford Falls, New York: Dear England’s Griffin Stevens as the cynical, raspy-voiced George Bailey, on the brink of suicide after a string of personal and financial failures; his unfailingly vivacious wife Mary (Iniki Mariano); the earnest would-be angel Clarence (Stefan Bednarczyk) who’s come to save George’s life and earn his wings; and the quirky cast of minor townsfolk to whose lives George has added meaning.

Griffin Stevens and Iniki Mariano. Photo credit: Alex Brenner

There’s a playfully DIY approach to sound effects – a tin can telephone echo, or actors banging a ceramic dish as a stand-in for Christmas bells – which just about avoids being cheesy. But make no mistake, this school-play vibe is countered by some richly glamorous design decisions.

Tina Torbey’s set embraces midcentury cosiness with dark wood walls and period details, and Costume Designer Anna Lewis decks the cast in sweater vests and corduroy straight out of an M&S winter collection. Torbey and director Jessica Lazar choose to put Clarence the angel and his long-suffering boss (David Webber) in a recording booth, separated from the rest of the cast by a glass wall; it’s a clever device to make the tiny Jermyn Street stage feel more expansive, but also makes this whimsical heavenly duo feel rather static, like wisecracking narrators rather than characters with stakes in the drama.

Stefan Bednarczyk and David Webber. Photo credit: Alex Brenner

This speaks to a wider problem – Lazar has not committed fully to an audio-first approach, nor are the audio elements cleanly incorporated into what the audience sees on stage. The cumbersome retro standing mics prove a distraction from the agile movements of the cast, and George and Clarence’s first meeting amid a near-fatal snowstorm is staged like a podcast recording. The film’s most famous sequence, in which George visits his hometown in a parallel timeline where he was never born, here feels like an afterthought, not the visual and sonic climax of the show. Some stringy white curtains and creepy music do not go nearly far enough in suggesting the supernatural.

The “radio play” gimmick is thus clumsily applied. There’s also no serious attempt here to grapple with the original film’s troubling gender politics and George’s tendency towards domestic violence – this is in contrast to the acclaimed ENO operatic adaptation of the story, which intriguingly made Clarence a female angel named Clara. Instead, this version of It’s a Wonderful Life! leans on its strong performances and the original’s well-oiled plot beats (and cloying sentimentality) to produce a reliable, if not especially inventive, festive show.

It's a Wonderful Life! plays at Jermyn Street Theatre until 3 January

Photo credits: Alex Brenner

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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