Review: HUG PIECE, Camden People's Theatre

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Theatre should make you feel something. A self-explanatory statement. But what if that feeling is that of a warm, overdue, hug? An embrace hand-delivered in the form of a one-hour long theatrical piece that puts the audience in the heart of it. That is exactly what Hug Piece brings to the stage. In life we often forget to breathe. We forget to pause and reflect. But, most importantly, we never remember how powerful a hug can be.

Photo Credit: Kit McCarthy

Humans are simple: we rely on physical connection to balance us out. A hug is more than a gesture, it can calm and heal in ways that medicine can’t. That is what James Dolan, Domna Georgiou, Carla Ng, Jessica Panchi-Pacheco, Shea Sullivan, and Atlas Wu demonstrate through their production of Hug Piece.

The show itself uses improvisation, physical theatre, and a lot (A LOT) of audience participation, to bring the show to life. It takes the audience on a journey through time and space: from the first ever atom, to the moment the world could’ve ended. Hug Piece will move you in ways you weren’t emotionally sure you could be.

To put it simply, Hug Piece is a perfect example of humans being humans. When all inhibitions are shed, it is an hour of human beings being beautiful creatures, existing alongside each other, and having fun because there is no one there to tell them otherwise. A play so beautiful, it could start a revolution with the amount of indestructible joy and basic humanity it brings.

In the beginning you may want to sit out, to watch, to participate in viewing only. But something compels you to move your body and join in on the joy around you - like it or not. This show does, as the name entails, rely on a lot of physical touch (hugs only), so this is something to bear in mind when choosing to attend. However, the experience is far more fun if you jump into the deep end and join in.

The show is funny, naturally funny. The creatives on stage don’t play for the laughs, they exist in the space and the comedy comes easily to them. From being given an ominous envelope, to being patted down by security with a feather duster, there is a lot to help you get into the world the piece creates.

Photo Credit: Kit McCarthy

Hug Piece is not like any other show you may have seen before. It’s refreshing, and yet poignant. Time slows down during this one-hour long show. The dialogue (although improvised for the most part) and the atmosphere created by the performers will have you reflecting on what you really need in that moment. If you are needing a show that will help you to unlock something within, and really connect with your emotions, Hug Piece will be the show for you.

There is not a lot that a reviewer can say that will ever fully encapsulate what Hug Piece actually is. The show you see one night will be almost entirely different to the one the next night. At a time where we all need human connection the most, this play provides it in a way that will leave you taking a hard look into what you truly need to be okay.

Hug Piece played at the Camden People’s Theatre 13-14 November.

Photo Credits: Kit McCarthy

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