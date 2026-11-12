Review: FRANKIE THOMPSON: HORRIBLE THINGS, Soho Theatre

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There are horrible things lurking everywhere, tucked away in the darkest corner. But in the hands of acclaimed clown Frankie Thompson, even the most uncomfortable discoveries become an opportunity for wonderfully unhinged comedy. Horrible Things, fresh from a sold out and critically acclaimed run at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, arrives at Soho Theatre with an hour of absurdity, audience participation and some gloriously unconventional theatrical mischief.

From the moment audiences enter, they are confronted by somewhat unbearably loud and disconcerting distorted fairground style music, featuring familiar classics such as Moon River and The Sound of Music. It is an intentionally overwhelming introduction, immediately unsettling the senses and establishing an atmosphere in which very little can be taken at face value. Shadow work and misdirection further disrupt the audience's orientation, creating an eerie, almost creepy anticipation of what is to come.

Thompson makes her entrance in a flamboyant flamenco dress, enlisting two unsuspecting front row audience members to assist with a couple of bubble makers. She explains that the evening is dedicated to collecting horrible things, particularly those which provoke shame, and kindly informs anyone who expects to be struggling with the experience that they are welcome to leave. A ribbon dance follows, accompanied by the declaration that everyone remaining has consented to the next hour. Rather than being a work in progress, the audience is told that they are all a work in regress.

Frankie Thompson

Photo Credit: Holly Revell

The first horrible thing is an unpleasant audio recording of a well known politician aged nine, setting the tone for a show in which politics, vulgarity and the uncomfortable realities of human behaviour repeatedly collide. Thompson lip syncs and distorts the recording to amplify its impact, while an increasingly eccentric clipboard provides the supposed structure for the evening. Audiences are promised an inspection of horrible things, including things 'which are not AI but should be', before eventually arriving at an immersive regret event. The intention is to explore, reflect and collectively get the horrible things out.

Politics remains a recurring theme, although Thompson is equally interested in the vulgar, the grotesque and the downright ridiculous. There is lewd licking, the ghost of a Victorian governess, and an extraordinary exploration of several hundred audio takes from The Shining, examining the increasingly strained performances and their vulgarity. Generational revenge becomes a collective undertaking, while the audience is encouraged to confront the things which make them uncomfortable.

This is not a comedy which confines its audience participation to the front row. Everyone is potentially involved, whether they like it or not. Thompson turns her attention to Frank Sinatra, exploring his relationship with mortality, with a particularly glorious collection of hats adding to the absurdity. A wonderfully silly section involving paint produces an amusing moment of calm, while the audience is encouraged to support one another through their shared experiences of shame.

Frankie Thompson

Photo Credit: Holly Revell

Among the evening's particular highlights are an unexpected toy telephone wire and a couple invited to dance according to Thompson's increasingly unpredictable whims. Her apparent affection for geography teachers adds another wonderfully peculiar dimension to proceedings. Throughout, she embraces absurd clowning, subverts the gaze and demonstrates an impressive ability to move between the ridiculous and the unexpectedly reflective.

Directed by Evie Fehilly and dramaturged by Kate Middleton of The Puppet Barge, Horrible Things is a theatrical experience which deliberately refuses to behave itself. Beneath the eccentricity, however, there is a more thoughtful exploration of shame, regret, inherited experiences and the things people would rather keep hidden. The ultimate message is not to dwell on the past, but to acknowledge what has happened, come together and find a way to move forward.

Frankie Thompson: Horrible Things runs at Soho Theatre until 21 November

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