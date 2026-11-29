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In Michel Gondry's 2008 comedy Be Kind Rewind, Jack Black and Mos Def play two video shop clerks who accidentally wipe every VHS tape in the place. Rather than confess, they reshoot the films themselves: twenty-minute versions, hacky dialogue, choppy direction, cardboard sets and imagination standing in for everything else.

They pass them off as rare Swedish editions ("sweded", in the film's coinage), and before long the neighbourhood is queuing for their Rush Hour 2, The Lion King, Driving Miss Daisy and RoboCop. Nobody thought the cheap props or hammy acting got in the way of enjoyment; quite the opposite, in fact. That was the joke, and also the point.

Nearly two decades on, the same every-expense-spared aesthetic has jumped from screen to stage. British comedy trios Police Cops and Crybabies have been working that same seam since the mid-2010s and 2019 respectively, albeit spinning original stories out of borrowed genres.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Recent Cutbacks break that pattern somewhat. For starters there are four of them (three actors and a Foley artist), the company hails from New York, and its targets, like Black and Def's, are specific film classics. That neatly closes the circle and pays what a publicist would doubtless call an even greater "homage" to Gondry's whimsical creation. Having already sweded Jurassic Park in Hold On To Your Butts, they now take on The Fellowship of the Ring, all 178 minutes of it, cut down to roughly an hour. For London, the original American performers have handed the Ring to a British company drawn largely from the UK cast of Hold On To Your Butts. Tolkien's hobbits have come home, even if football still hasn't.

That The Lord of the Rings is fit for parody is not in doubt, however many readers regard the books as a holy national treasure. Recent Cutbacks are hardly the first to tuck into its comic potential at first breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses or luncheon. The Harvard Lampoon's Bored of the Rings got there in 1969 and has been hauled onto Fringe stages more than once. In 2004, Los Angeles gave us Fellowship!, a musical spoof of the same first instalment, and Canadian Charles Ross began squeezing all three films into a single hour of One Man Lord of the Rings. This show, it should be said, only gets through the first.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

To their credit, Recent Cutbacks have a secret weapon in the Foley desk. It is parked in plain sight at the side of the stage, where Charlie Ives (a veteran of the company's London Hold On To Your Butts) runs Blair Busbee's design as a fourth performer rather than a technical department: coconuts for hooves, a kazoo for the Horn of Gondor, wigs on sticks for the wizards' duel. Ives supplies the atmosphere and, just as often, the punchline.

The three actors shuttle between hobbits, wizards, elves and anyone else Jackson could afford to cast, and two of them know this terrain well. Jack Baldwin (whose biography confines its personal details to a fondness for dinosaurs) and Laurence Pears both put in the miles on the UK Hold On To Your Butts, Pears covering roughly half its characters, from Dr Grant to a T-Rex. Here Baldwin takes on Gandalf, which for a self-confessed dinosaur enthusiast is the next best thing to an actual fossil. Meanwhile, Charlie Burt shines as a frantic Frodo as does Laurence Pears in the alpha roles of Legolas and Aragorn.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

The build-up comes courtesy of Howard Shore's original score; once the action starts, Kelsey Didion's a cappella arrangements take over, and the cast sing their own way through Middle-earth. Both do for the mood what the coconuts do for the cavalry. James Appleby's lighting is a large part of why the minimalist staging holds up. Shifting tones carry us across Middle-earth, while the starkest, simplest cues focus on the expert physical comedy.

Where Crybabies and Police Cops tend to hop between the stools of loving mockery and jovial japery, and more often than not land smack in the middle, Kristin McCarthy Parker's company knows instinctively when to milk a silly scene and when to sprint to the next without looking back. A near-three-hour film (never mind whatever the extended cut folded back in) is a bottomless larder of targets. Neither the writing nor the direction lingers as the show rattles along, picking off each gagworthy moment with Legolas-grade accuracy.

More surprising is that not everything is played for laughs. Boromir's death, the arrival of Galadriel (Ives, stepping out from behind her desk) and (of course) Gandalf's stand against the Balrog carry more emotional weight than a show held together with household objects has any right to. Here is the curious thing about the shot-for-shot parody: the more slavishly it copies, the clearer it becomes why the original was worth copying in the first place.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

There are two chief drawbacks. The shadowplay sequence which uses a small screen would work far better in a less capacious room than the Large. More significant is how heavily the evening leans on knowing the film frame by frame. I was lucky enough to have caught it recently as part of the Royal Albert Hall's Film in Concert series, but anyone whose last viewing involved a DVD box set and a much younger self may find some of the sharper gags whistling past like Nazgûl in the night.

Gondry's film ends with a whole neighbourhood crammed in front of a bedsheet, watching something homemade and loving it anyway. Recent Cutbacks have built an entire evening out of that feeling. Be kind, rewind: watch the film again first, then fly, you fools.

Fly, You Fools! continues at Southwark Playhouse Borough until 16 January 2027.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

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