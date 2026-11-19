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Anna X meets Sally Rooney in Honor Santa Barnes’s latest solo show. What does it take to break into the art world? Merely a new identity. A chance encounter in a busy toilet on a night out changes a young woman’s life. She decides she’s going to make it big by any means necessary. Florence – her new persona – is everything she isn’t: well-connected, shameless, confident. Becoming besties with a posh girl lands her a job at a prestigious dealership, but the veneer quickly cracks. Reinvention tips into identity crisis, and Florence is forced to take a decision.

Transferring from the Edinburgh Fringe, Barnes pens a biting, dark satire. The piece is an excellent business card: her observations are acute and well-calibrated, her performance is witty and thoroughly engaging. It’s an accomplished feat. Her monologue is refined, socially alert, and so perfectly fringe. Directed with precision by El Blackwood (who also acts as dramaturg for the production), she is funny, unabashed, brash, and genuinely entertaining.

Honor Santa Barnes in Florence

Barnes slips in and out of a variety of accents with seamless flair. Her transformations are subtle: Florence is smooth and elegant in her cruelty; her Irish self is contained and watchful. The people that surround Florence pepper her delivery, from the crass gallerists to her aloof colleagues. Halfway through, Barnes throws us a curveball and redefines what we’ve seen until then.

It’s an exciting, unexpected twist. The profound feeling of inadequacy that anchors the roots of her core character becomes an alarming symptom of a potential personality disorder. Florence becomes her Mr Hyde. Her gaze sharpens further, and her demeanour shifts. As new information is added in the final act, the play takes on a disturbing hue. It’s a delicious watch. Barnes oozes young promise, not only as an actor but as a writer too. Her instincts are sharp in both areas of the project, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Florence runs at Park Theatre until 21 November.

Photo Credits: Matt Hunter

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Soho place 14% 3 Theatr Clwyd 12% 4 National Theatre 12% 5 Unicorn Theatre 6% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 21% 2 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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