"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: FLORENCE, Park Theatre
An exciting one-woman-play explores what it takes to break it into the dark world of art.
Anna X meets Sally Rooney in Honor Santa Barnes’s latest solo show. What does it take to break into the art world? Merely a new identity. A chance encounter in a busy toilet on a night out changes a young woman’s life. She decides she’s going to make it big by any means necessary. Florence – her new persona – is everything she isn’t: well-connected, shameless, confident. Becoming besties with a posh girl lands her a job at a prestigious dealership, but the veneer quickly cracks. Reinvention tips into identity crisis, and Florence is forced to take a decision.
Transferring from the Edinburgh Fringe, Barnes pens a biting, dark satire. The piece is an excellent business card: her observations are acute and well-calibrated, her performance is witty and thoroughly engaging. It’s an accomplished feat. Her monologue is refined, socially alert, and so perfectly fringe. Directed with precision by El Blackwood (who also acts as dramaturg for the production), she is funny, unabashed, brash, and genuinely entertaining.
Barnes slips in and out of a variety of accents with seamless flair. Her transformations are subtle: Florence is smooth and elegant in her cruelty; her Irish self is contained and watchful. The people that surround Florence pepper her delivery, from the crass gallerists to her aloof colleagues. Halfway through, Barnes throws us a curveball and redefines what we’ve seen until then.
It’s an exciting, unexpected twist. The profound feeling of inadequacy that anchors the roots of her core character becomes an alarming symptom of a potential personality disorder. Florence becomes her Mr Hyde. Her gaze sharpens further, and her demeanour shifts. As new information is added in the final act, the play takes on a disturbing hue. It’s a delicious watch. Barnes oozes young promise, not only as an actor but as a writer too. Her instincts are sharp in both areas of the project, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.
Florence runs at Park Theatre until 21 November.
Photo Credits: Matt Hunter
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